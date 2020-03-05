Grokker Launches Season 2 of GrokkerTV

First-of-its-Kind Web Series for HR Professionals Features Fresh Perspectives from Leading Industry Experts

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grokker , the on-demand video wellbeing solution, today announced the release of Season 2 of GrokkerTV .



Hosted by Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein, GrokkerTV fuels fascinating conversations with thought leaders such as Liz Wessel, co-founder and CEO of WayUp, who are defining the future of the workplace. By sharing their unique insights and - at times - controversial predictions for HR on topics ranging from wellbeing trends and best practices to looming cultural disasters you need to be aware of, GrokkerTV empowers workforce leadership to stay informed and in control. Building off the success of its first season, Season 2 will explore of-the-moment topics including financial wellness, preparing for the influx of Gen Z employees, and preventative approaches to mental health that actually work.

“Over the last few years, Grokker has been leading the transformation of employee wellbeing, and this is an exciting next step. With GrokkerTV we’re delivering new ideas and fresh perspectives directly to the C-Suite of HR professionals to help them stay a step ahead in today’s rapidly shifting workplace landscape,” said Borenstein. “Each episode brings cutting-edge predictions and provocative ideas to the table, with topics ranging from navigating today’s most pressing workplace culture challenges to addressing the top financial stressors affecting millennials and boomers alike. It’s an exciting way to widely broadcast otherwise hidden industry knowledge as we work collectively to improve the employee experience for ourselves and others.”

Keynote speaker, author, workplace evangelist and GrokkerTV guest, Jason Lauritsen commented, "Understanding the dynamics of a healthy relationship between employer and employee is critical to engagement and performance. It's not easy work and requires being a continuous learner to succeed. GrokkerTV is an excellent source for the powerful insights and resources needed to succeed, giving HR professionals a front-row seat to thought-leadership on a wide range of important topics."



Season 2 launched on February 20, 2020 with of-the-moment topics such as how Gen Z may be helping swing the pendulum back to the “good old days” and why your new motto should be “don’t get mad, get curious” with special guests Faith Rothberg, CEO at College Recruiter, Natalie Fair, Founder & CEO of Hokulea Coaching, and Kathryn Mayer, Benefits Editor at Human Resource Executive® magazine.

Season 1 is currently available on-demand. In addition to Lauritsen, the first season featured insights from Yvette Cameron, CEO of NextGen Insights; HR industry analyst and researcher Mollie Lombardi; Brian Sommer, CEO of TechVentive; and William Tincup, president, RecruitingDaily. To watch the show, anytime, anywhere, visit https://www.grokker.com/grokkertv .

About Grokker

Grokker is the award-winning video wellbeing solution that meets employees wherever they are with personalized programs customized for their interests, abilities, and goals. Integrating all five dimensions of wellbeing — fitness, mental health, sleep, nutrition, and financial wellness — Grokker helps employees feel and perform their best. Available anytime, anywhere, on any device, Grokker makes it easy and fun for employees around the world to increase their health and happiness with consumer-grade HD video content delivered by credentialed experts and supported by an active user community.

Trusted by industry leaders including Pinterest, eBay and Aetna, Grokker’s contemporary, affordable solution builds happier, healthier and more productive workforces. Learn more at www.grokker.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/341b112b-faed-4bd3-9a6a-833ffb5fcdb9

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Jeanne Achille The Devon Group (732) 706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com

Lorna Borenstein Silicon Valley entrepreneur and Grokker CEO Lorna Borenstein



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.