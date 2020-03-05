WindMIL Therapeutics Appoints Patrick Fabbio as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and BALTIMORE, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, today announced the appointment of Patrick Fabbio as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 30. Mr. Fabbio brings more than 25 years of financial, operational and transactional leadership experience in both publicly traded and privately held life science and pharmaceutical companies to this role. He will lead development and execution of the company’s financial strategy and join the senior leadership team in setting and executing overall business strategy.



“Pat is a seasoned leader who brings a wealth of financial and operating experience, which will be essential for WindMIL as we rapidly advance the clinical development of our MILs products for the treatment of both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and broaden our clinical and research collaborations,” said Don Hayden, chairman and chief executive officer of WindMIL. “I look forward to working with Pat as a key member of our leadership team.”

Mr. Fabbio is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Before that, he served as the Chief Financial Officer of electroCore Medical, LLC, where he developed the corporate finance strategy and led additional financing in preparation for FDA approval and launch. Mr. Fabbio was also Vice President of Finance for NPS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vice President of Finance, Innovation and Growth at Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.; and Chief Financial Officer at Ikano Therapeutics. His other prior financial positions include roles at Sanofi, UniPath Diagnostics, BioMatrix and Coopers & Lybrand. Mr. Fabbio graduated from Pace University with a BBA in Accounting, received his MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

“I am excited to join the WindMIL team and look forward to contributing to the company’s growth,” said Mr. Fabbio. “I’m eager to lead WindMIL’s financing initiatives to support the company’s plan to quickly bring its novel autologous cell therapies to cancer patients.”

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in bone marrow-derived T cell therapies, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for treatment of patients with both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary process to activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

WindMIL Therapeutics Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com



