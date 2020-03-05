Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook

On a GAAP basis, for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter compared with the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter,

-- Total sales rose 10.5%, net income increased 12%, EPS increased 14% to $3.08, and total inventory decreased 19%

On a Non-GAAP basis, for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter compared with the fiscal 2018 fourth quarter,

-- Comparable store sales increased 3.9%

-- Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $3.25, which excludes a $0.04 per share charge for management transition costs

-- Comparable store inventory decreased 15%

Introducing outlook for FY20 Adjusted EPS of $7.97 to $8.12, an 8-10% increase over FY19 Adjusted EPS, excluding management transition costs

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, N.J., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the fourth quarter ended February 1, 2020.

Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, stated, “We are pleased with our fourth quarter results, driven by a solid 3.9% comparable store sales increase. Overall we generated a 10.5% sales increase, which resulted in a 40 basis point increase in Adjusted EBIT margin, and a 15% increase in Adjusted EPS, ahead of both our original and recently updated guidance. In addition, our inventory management made further progress during the fourth quarter, as our comparable store inventory decreased 15%, putting us in a very opportunistic inventory position as we enter Fiscal 2020.”

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Operating Results (for the 13 week period ended February 1, 2020 compared with the 13 week period ended February 2, 2019)

Total sales increased 10.5% to $2,201 million, while comparable store sales increased 3.9%. New and non-comparable stores contributed an incremental $151 million in sales during the quarter.





increased 10.5% to $2,201 million, while comparable store sales increased 3.9%. New and non-comparable stores contributed an incremental $151 million in sales during the quarter. Gross margin rate increased 20 basis points to 42.1%. Merchandise margin increased 40 basis points, which was partially offset by an increase in freight costs. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were flat as a percentage of sales. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.





rate increased 20 basis points to 42.1%. Merchandise margin increased 40 basis points, which was partially offset by an increase in freight costs. Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were flat as a percentage of sales. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs. SG&A increased $62 million to $595 million. As a result of our adoption of the new Lease Accounting Standard, favorable lease costs, initially recorded as a result of purchase accounting that occurred in 2006, are now included in SG&A. In prior periods, these costs were included in depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted SG&A, defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs and favorable lease costs, as a percentage of sales decreased 20 basis points to 22.5%. This decrease was driven by strong sales growth, resulting in leverage on occupancy and marketing expense, as well as corporate costs. Note that Adjusted SG&A excludes $2.9 million in management transition costs incurred during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019.

The effective tax rate increased 200 basis points to 24.0%. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate increased 160 basis points to 23.8%.





increased 200 basis points to 24.0%. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate increased 160 basis points to 23.8%. Net income increased 12% to $206 million, or $3.08 per share vs. $2.70 last year, and Adjusted Net Income increased 13% to $218 million, or $3.25 per share vs. $2.83 last year. Adjusted Net Income and EPS exclude $0.04 per share for management transition costs. This increase in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by higher sales growth, merchandise margin improvement, and leverage on SG&A.



increased 12% to $206 million, or $3.08 per share vs. $2.70 last year, and Adjusted Net Income increased 13% to $218 million, or $3.25 per share vs. $2.83 last year. Adjusted Net Income and EPS exclude $0.04 per share for management transition costs. This increase in Adjusted Net Income was driven primarily by higher sales growth, merchandise margin improvement, and leverage on SG&A. Fully diluted shares outstanding amounted to 67.0 million at the end of the quarter compared with 68.3 million at the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of share repurchases under the Company’s share repurchase program, discussed in more detail below. From the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 through the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019, the Company has repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program.





amounted to 67.0 million at the end of the quarter compared with 68.3 million at the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of share repurchases under the Company’s share repurchase program, discussed in more detail below. From the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2018 through the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019, the Company has repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program. Adjusted EBITDA increased 13%, or $40 million higher than last year’s fourth quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased 14%, or $35 million above the prior year period, to $297 million. The 40 basis point increase in Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of sales was primarily driven by the same factors noted above that drove Adjusted Net Income growth. Note that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBIT exclude the impact of $2.9 million in management transition costs incurred during the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2019.

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

Total sales increased 9.3% in Fiscal 2019, which included a comparable store sales increase of 2.7% on top of last year’s 3.2% comparable store sales increase. Net income increased 12% over the prior year period to $465 million, or $6.91 per share vs. $6.04 last year. Adjusted EBIT increased 12%, or $73 million above last year, to $674 million, representing a 20 basis point increase as a percentage of sales vs. the prior year period. Adjusted Net Income of $499 million was up 13% vs. last year, while Adjusted EPS was $7.41 vs. $6.44 in the prior year period. Note that all adjusted full year results exclude the impact of $4.2 million in management transition costs incurred during the third and fourth quarters of Fiscal 2019, or $0.06 per share.

Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $777 million vs. $954 million last year. The decrease was due primarily to a 15% decrease in comparable store inventory at the end of Fiscal 2019, as well as a decrease in pack and hold inventory, which was 26% of total inventory at the end of Fiscal 2019 compared to 30% at the end of Fiscal 2018.

Term Loan Repricing

On February 26, 2020, the Company completed the repricing of its senior secured term loan facility, which reduced the applicable interest rate margin from 2.00% to 1.75%, in the case of LIBOR loans, with the LIBOR floor remaining 0.00%. The senior secured term loan facility is comprised of a single tranche of loans that continue to have a maturity date in November 2024.

Share Repurchase Activity

During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 375,529 shares of its common stock for $83 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter, the Company had $399 million remaining on its current share repurchase authorization.

Full Year Fiscal 2020 and First Quarter 2020 Outlook

For Fiscal 2020 (the 52-weeks ending January 30, 2021), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 8% to 9%, on top of an approximately 9% increase in Fiscal 2019; this assumes comparable store sales to increase in the range of 1% to 2%, on top of the approximately 3% increase during Fiscal 2019;





Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of favorable lease costs, to be approximately $235 million;





Adjusted EBIT margin rate to be approximately flat versus last year;





Net interest expense of approximately $45 million;





An effective tax rate of approximately 21%;





To open 54 net new stores, and invest approximately $400 million in Capital Expenditures, net of landlord allowances; and





Adjusted EPS in the range of $7.97 to $8.12, utilizing a fully diluted share count of approximately 66.6 million, as compared to Fiscal 2019 net income per share of $6.91 and Fiscal 2019 Adjusted EPS of $7.41. This outlook excludes an expected $0.16 per share impact of management transition costs.

For the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 (the 13 weeks ending May 2, 2020), the Company expects:

Total sales to increase in the range of 8% to 9%, on top of an approximately 7% increase in the first quarter of Fiscal 2019; this assumes comparable store sales to increase in the range of 1% to 2%, on top of the approximately 0% increase in the first quarter of Fiscal 2019;





An effective tax rate of approximately 15%; and





Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.29 to $1.34, which assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 66.8 million, as compared to Fiscal 2019 first quarter net income per share of $1.15 and Fiscal 2019 first quarter Adjusted EPS of $1.26. This outlook excludes an expected $0.04 per share impact of management transition costs.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company’s operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Operating Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these measures are useful in evaluating the operating performance of the business and for comparing its historical results to that of other retailers. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measure later in this document.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including those made in the section describing our outlook for future periods, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. We do not undertake to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in such statements will not be realized. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we expected, including general economic conditions; our ability to successfully implement one or more of our strategic initiatives and growth plans; the availability of desirable store locations on suitable terms; changing consumer preferences and demand; industry trends, including changes in buying, inventory and other business practices; competitive factors, including pricing and promotional activities of major competitors and an increase in competition within the markets in which we compete; the availability, selection and purchasing of attractive merchandise on favorable terms; import risks, including tax and trade policies, tariffs and government regulations; weather patterns, including, among other things, changes in year-over-year temperatures; our future profitability; our ability to control costs and expenses; unforeseen cyber-related problems or attacks; any unforeseen material loss or casualty; the effect of inflation; regulatory and tax changes; our relationships with employees; the impact of current and future laws and the interpretation of such laws; terrorist attacks, particularly attacks on or within markets in which we operate; pandemics or natural and man-made disasters, including fire, snow and ice storms, flood, hail, hurricanes and earthquakes; our substantial level of indebtedness and related debt-service obligations; restrictions imposed by covenants in our debt agreements; availability of adequate financing; our dependence on vendors for our merchandise; domestic events affecting the delivery of merchandise to our stores; existence of adverse litigation; and each of the factors that may be described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. For each of these factors, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES: Net sales $ 2,201,384 $ 1,991,483 $ 7,261,243 $ 6,643,051 Other revenue 7,215 6,588 25,155 25,428 Total revenue 2,208,599 1,998,071 7,286,398 6,668,479 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of sales 1,274,089 1,155,954 4,228,740 3,868,119 Selling, general and administrative expenses 595,316 533,193 2,228,178 2,018,737 Costs related to debt amendments — — (375 ) 2,496 Depreciation and amortization 55,089 56,682 210,720 217,884 Impairment charges - long-lived assets 4,315 6,844 4,315 6,844 Other income - net (3,514 ) (3,290 ) (16,531 ) (10,998 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 1,823 Interest expense 11,872 12,427 50,826 55,990 Total costs and expenses 1,937,167 1,761,810 6,705,873 6,160,895 Income before income tax expense 271,432 236,261 580,525 507,584 Income tax expense 65,107 51,910 115,409 92,839 Net income $ 206,325 $ 184,351 $ 465,116 $ 414,745 Diluted net income per common share $ 3.08 $ 2.70 $ 6.91 $ 6.04 Weighted average common shares - diluted 67,010 68,348 67,293 68,679





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)

February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 403,074 $ 112,274 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 6,582 21,882 Accounts receivable—net 91,508 58,752 Merchandise inventories 777,248 954,183 Assets held for disposal 2,261 — Prepaid and other current assets 136,698 124,809 Total current assets 1,417,371 1,271,900 Property and equipment—net 1,403,173 1,253,705 Operating lease assets 2,397,111 — Goodwill and intangible assets—net 285,795 449,388 Deferred tax assets 4,678 4,361 Other assets 85,731 99,818 Total assets $ 5,593,859 $ 3,079,172 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 759,107 $ 848,561 Current operating lease liabilities 302,185 — Other current liabilities 397,032 396,257 Current maturities of long term debt 3,577 2,924 Total current liabilities 1,461,901 1,247,742 Long term debt 1,001,723 983,643 Long term operating lease liabilities 2,322,000 — Other liabilities 97,798 346,298 Deferred tax liabilities 182,288 178,779 Stockholders' equity 528,149 322,710 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,593,859 $ 3,079,172





BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(All amounts in thousands)

Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 465,116 $ 414,745 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 210,720 217,884 Deferred income taxes 9,070 2,519 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,823 Non-cash stock compensation expense 43,928 35,485 Non-cash lease expense 12,599 — Non-cash rent — (25,568 ) Deferred rent incentives 56,280 50,843 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,816 ) 3,482 Merchandise inventories 176,430 (201,621 ) Accounts payable (90,899 ) 111,023 Other current assets and liabilities 11,604 6,239 Long term assets and liabilities 3,176 8,780 Other operating activities 2,517 14,019 Net cash provided by operating activities 891,725 639,653 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for property and equipment (328,357 ) (295,772 ) Lease acquisition costs (1,983 ) (8,543 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries related to property and equipment 5,131 2,787 Other investing activities 611 3,020 Net cash (used in) investing activities (324,598 ) (298,508 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long term debt—ABL Line of Credit 1,294,400 1,220,200 Principal payments on long term debt—ABL Line of Credit (1,294,400 ) (1,220,200 ) Principal payments on long term debt—Term Loan Facility — (152,793 ) Purchase of treasury shares (323,080 ) (228,874 ) Other financing activities 31,453 13,592 Net cash (used in) financing activities (291,627 ) (368,075 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 275,500 (26,930 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 134,156 161,086 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 409,656 $ 134,156





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

The following tables calculate the Company’s Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, all of which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items if applicable: (i) net favorable lease costs; (ii) costs related to debt amendments; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) impairment charges; and (v) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains, all of which are tax effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income.

Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by the fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as defined in the table below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) depreciation and amortization; (vi) impairment charges; (vii) costs related to debt amendments; and (viii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted Operating Margin) is defined as net income, exclusive of the following items, if applicable: (i) interest expense; (ii) interest income; (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt; (iv) income tax expense; (v) impairment charges; (vi) net favorable lease costs; (vii) costs related to debt amendments; and (viii) other unusual, non-recurring or extraordinary expenses, losses, charges or gains.

Adjusted SG&A is defined as SG&A less product sourcing costs and favorable lease costs.

Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as the GAAP effective tax rate less the tax effect of the reconciling items to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (footnote (e) in the table below).

The Company presents Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, because it believes they are useful supplemental measures in evaluating the performance of the Company’s business and provide greater transparency into the results of operations. In particular, the Company believes that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what the Company considers to be its core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist in evaluating the Company’s ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors helpful information with respect to the Company’s operations and financial condition. Other companies in the retail industry may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently such that the Company’s calculation may not be directly comparable.

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 206,325 $ 184,351 $ 465,116 $ 414,745 Net favorable lease costs (a) 7,499 5,919 35,761 26,081 Costs related to debt amendments (b) — — (375 ) 2,496 Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) — — — 1,823 Impairment charges (d) 4,315 6,844 4,315 6,844 Tax effect (e) (3,012 ) (3,369 ) (10,083 ) (9,449 ) Adjusted Net Income 215,127 193,745 494,734 442,540 Management transition costs, net of tax effect (h) 2,878 — 4,050 — Adjusted Net Income, exclusive of management transition costs $ 218,005 $ 193,745 $ 498,784 $ 442,540 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 67,010 68,348 67,293 68,679 Adjusted Earnings per Share, exclusive of management transition costs $ 3.25 $ 2.83 $ 7.41 $ 6.44

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 206,325 $ 184,351 $ 465,116 $ 414,745 Interest expense 11,872 12,427 50,826 55,990 Interest income (1,224 ) (103 ) (1,720 ) (406 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) — — — 1,823 Costs related to debt amendments (b) — — (375 ) 2,496 Depreciation and amortization (g) 62,539 56,682 246,109 217,884 Impairment charges (d) 4,315 6,844 4,315 6,844 Income tax expense 65,107 51,910 115,409 92,839 Adjusted EBITDA 348,934 312,111 879,680 792,215 Management transition costs (h) 2,878 — 4,225 — Adjusted EBITDA, exclusive of management transition costs $ 351,812 $ 312,111 $ 883,905 $ 792,215

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBIT: Net income $ 206,325 $ 184,351 $ 465,116 $ 414,745 Interest expense 11,872 12,427 50,826 55,990 Interest income (1,224 ) (103 ) (1,720 ) (406 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (c) — — — 1,823 Costs related to debt amendments (b) — — (375 ) 2,496 Net favorable lease costs (a) 7,499 5,919 35,761 26,081 Impairment charges (d) 4,315 6,844 4,315 6,844 Income tax expense 65,107 51,910 115,409 92,839 Adjusted EBIT 293,894 261,348 669,332 600,412 Management transition costs (h) 2,878 — 4,225 — Adjusted EBIT, exclusive of management transition costs $ 296,772 $ 261,348 $ 673,557 $ 600,412

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A for the periods indicated:



(unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, Reconciliation of SG&A to Adjusted SG&A: 2020 2019 2020 2019 SG&A $ 595,316 $ 533,193 $ 2,228,178 $ 2,018,737 Favorable lease costs (a) (7,450 ) — (35,389 ) — Product sourcing costs (88,886 ) (80,323 ) (339,146 ) (313,307 ) Adjusted SG&A 498,980 452,870 1,853,643 1,705,430 Management transition costs (h) (2,878 ) — (4,225 ) — Adjusted SG&A, exclusive of management transition costs $ 496,102 $ 452,870 $ 1,849,418 $ 1,705,430

The following table shows the reconciliation of the Company’s effective tax rates on a GAAP basis to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rates for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, February 2, February 1, February 2, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis 24.0 % 22.0 % 19.9 % 18.3 % Adjustments to arrive at Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (0.2 ) 0.2 0.2 0.5 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 23.8 % 22.2 % 20.1 % 18.8 %

The following table shows the Company’s reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income for the prior period Adjusted EPS amounts used in this press release for the periods indicated:

(unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended May 4, 2019 Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income: Net income $ 77,765 Net favorable lease costs (a) 10,701 Costs related to debt amendments (b) (382 ) Tax effect (e) (2,597 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 85,487 Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding (f) 67,730 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 1.26

(a) Net favorable lease costs represents the non-cash amortization expense associated with favorable and unfavorable leases that were recorded as a result of purchase accounting related to the April 13, 2006 Bain Capital acquisition of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation. As a result of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, “Leases,” these expenses are recorded in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statement of Income for the three months and year ended February 1, 2020, as well as the three months ended May 4, 2019. These expenses are recorded in the line item “Depreciation and amortization” in our Consolidated Statements of Income for the three months and year ended February 2, 2019.

(b) For the year ended February 1, 2020, amounts relate to the reversal of previously estimated costs related to the repricing of our senior secured term loan facility (Term Loan Facility) in Fiscal 2018. For the year ended February 2, 2019, amounts relate to costs incurred in connection with the review and execution of refinancing opportunities.

(c) Amounts relate to the refinancing of our Term Loan Facility, the $150.0 million prepayment on our Term Loan Facility, as well as the amendment to our ABL senior secured revolving facility (the ABL Line of Credit).

(d) Represents impairment charges on long-lived assets

(e) Tax effect is calculated based on the effective tax rates (before discrete items) for the respective periods for the tax impact of items (a) through (d).

(f) Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding starts with basic shares outstanding and adds back any potentially dilutive securities outstanding during the period.

(g) Includes $7.5 million and $35.4 million of favorable lease costs included in the line item “Selling, general and administrative expenses” in our Consolidated Statement of Income for the three months and year ended February 1, 2020, respectively.

(h) Represents costs incurred as a result of hiring a new Chief Executive Officer, primarily related to sign-on and duplicative compensation costs.



