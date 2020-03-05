AC Immune to Present New Data Demonstrating the Depth of its Neurodegenerative Programs at the Upcoming Advances in Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Therapies Focus Meeting
Four presentations at AAT-AD/PD™ focus meeting
/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that four new data presentations will be delivered at this year’s AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting, taking place April 2‒5 in Vienna, from the Company’s broad neurodegenerative disease pipeline.
The four presentations will focus on advances in wholly-owned as well as partnered product programs. One presentation will showcase nonclinical data involved in the development of the anti-phospho Tau (anti-pTau) vaccine, ACI-35.030, currently in Phase 2 clinical testing. Two presentations will highlight our work to target TDP-43 proteinopathies including the mitigation of associated neuropathology using our therapeutic antibody candidate in an animal model of human disease and our efforts to develop the first in class candidate for molecular imaging of TDP-43 in humans. The final presentation will describe the discovery and characterization of an antibody that targets the spreading of alpha-synuclein in vitro and in vivo.
Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “We are very much looking forward to demonstrating the depth of the AC Immune product pipeline to the scientific community at the upcoming AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting. Following our Roadmap to Successful Therapies for Neurodegenerative Diseases, the programs highlighted demonstrate the strong progress we are making in our clinical development and early-stage research based on our proprietary SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™ discovery platforms. It is clear Alzheimer’s disease has a high level of proteinopathies and co-pathologies involving alpha-synuclein or TDP-43, which could play important roles in neurodegenerative diseases, and as such are an important part of our research efforts.”
Scientific updates at the AAT-AD/PD™ Focus Meeting 2020, Vienna, Austria, April 2‒5, 2020
ACI-35.030 anti-pTau vaccine
Development of ACI-35.030, a second generation anti-phospho Tau vaccine, in clinical evaluation for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
Date: April 2, 2020 | 6:15 – 6:35 pm CET
Location: Hall E
Presenter: Oral presentation by Marija Vukicevic
Morphomer™ TDP-43 imaging
Discovery and optimization of candidates for molecular imaging of TDP-43 proteinopathies
Date: April 3, 2020 | 9:41 – 9:47 am CET
Location: Hall M
Presenter: Short oral poster presentation by Tariq Afroz
Anti-TDP-43 antibody
Monoclonal antibody targeting TDP-43 mitigates associated neuropathology in mouse model of TDP-43 proteinopathy
Date: April 3, 2020 | 3:30 – 3:50 pm CET
Location: Hall F1
Presenter: Oral presentation by Tariq Afroz
Anti-alpha-synuclein antibody
Targeting spreading of pathological alpha-synuclein to treat Parkinson’s disease
Date: April 5, 2020 | 9:15 – 9:35 am CET
Location: Hall M
Presenter: Oral presentation by Elpida Tsika
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigen™ and Morphomer™, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
For further information, please contact:
|
Head of Investor Relations
Joshua Drumm
AC Immune
Phone: +1 917 809 0814
Email: joshua.drumm@acimmune.com
|
US Media
Katie Gallagher
LaVoieHealthScience
Phone: +1 617 792 3937
Email: kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com
|
Global Head of Communications
Judith Moore
AC Immune
Phone: +41 79 826 63 82
Email: judith.moore@acimmune.com
|
European Investors & Media
Chris Maggos
LifeSci Advisors
Phone: +41 79 367 6254
Email: chris@lifesciadvisors.com
Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.