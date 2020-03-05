XPO Logistics Renews Support of Girls With Impact for 2020

Funds business leadership training for teenage girls

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has renewed its partnership with Girls With Impact, the nation’s only live, online entrepreneurship program for teenage girls. XPO’s commitment marks the second straight year the company will support girls in exploring the rewards of professional leadership.



XPO’s financial support will fund 10-week learning programs that teach students how to develop plans for new ventures, collaborate through technology and pursue college degrees. In addition to taking the live, after-school classes, some of the students will spend time at XPO’s headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, meeting with the company’s women executives.

Meghan Henson, chief human resources officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’ve been immensely impressed with Girls With Impact and the success of their approach. The girls are learning to overcome challenges by developing confidence in themselves as leaders. XPO is proud to once again partner with Girls With Impact in 2020.”

Jennifer Openshaw, chief executive officer of Girls With Impact, said, “Although women start almost 40% of businesses in the United States, there are critical inequities in areas like venture funding. We’re creating a strong network of women who can put their ideas to work, while changing the corporate and public sectors for the better. We thank XPO for supporting our goal of impacting 10,000 girls who will become the next generation of women leaders.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Girls With Impact

Girls With Impact, a nonprofit, is the nation’s only entrepreneurship program just for teen girls, delivered live from the home or road. The after-school, extra-curricular program drives exceptional results in confidence, empowerment, college prep and career readiness, including STEM areas. Apply at www.girlswithimpact.com.

