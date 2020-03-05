Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027- Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, Medidata,…
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market is a method of capturing data electronically in clinical trials. It can substantially increase the quality of study data while meeting regulatory requirements. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027.
Most Qualified Intelligence Report released by Data Bridge Market Research with the title Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market can grow into the most important market in the world that has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.
Companies considered and profiled in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market study
Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, ArisGlobal LLC, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., YPrime, LLC, Clinical Ink, WIRB-Copernicus Group, Kayentis among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Study objectives of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Research:
- To analyze and study the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market sales, value, status and forecast (2020-2027).
- To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
- Focuses on the key Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market categorizes Into Following Segments and Sub segments
By product
- on-premise solutions
- cloud based solutions
- web based solutions
By Approach
- Clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO)
- Patient reported outcome assessment (PRO)
- Observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO)
- Performance outcome assessment (PERFO)
By End User
- Commercial service providers
- Hospitals and transplant centres
- Research laboratories and academic institutions
By platform
- contract research organizations
- pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies
- medical device manufacturers
- hospitals and clinical laboratories
- consulting service companies
- research and academia
Regional Outlook
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
