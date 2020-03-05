Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Emerging Technology, Investor Analysis and Worldwide Forecast till 2027- Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, Medidata,…

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market is a method of capturing data electronically in clinical trials. It can substantially increase the quality of study data while meeting regulatory requirements. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market is growing with a CAGR of 15.5% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,630.26 million by 2027.



Most Qualified Intelligence Report released by Data Bridge Market Research with the title Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market can grow into the most important market in the world that has played an important role in making progressive impacts on the global economy. Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

Companies considered and profiled in Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market study

Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, ArisGlobal LLC, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., YPrime, LLC, Clinical Ink, WIRB-Copernicus Group, Kayentis among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Study objectives of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Research:

To analyze and study the global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market sales, value, status and forecast (2020-2027).

To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.

Focuses on the key Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market categorizes Into Following Segments and Sub segments

By product

on-premise solutions

cloud based solutions

web based solutions

By Approach

Clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO)

Patient reported outcome assessment (PRO)

Observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO)

Performance outcome assessment (PERFO)

By End User

Commercial service providers

Hospitals and transplant centres

Research laboratories and academic institutions

By platform

contract research organizations

pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

medical device manufacturers

hospitals and clinical laboratories

consulting service companies

research and academia

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

