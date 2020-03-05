Forescout Announces Strategic Partnership with Medigate to Reduce Risk of Medical IoT Devices

Forescout integrates with and resells Medigate to provide specific focus on device identification, security and operational management for health delivery organizations (HDO’s)

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), the leader in device visibility and control, today announced a strategic partnership with Medigate, a dedicated medical device security and asset management solution, to help healthcare organizations continuously discover, identify, assess and secure all Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), IoT, operational technology (OT) and IT network connected devices. Through this new collaboration, the companies have developed an integration to bring together Medigate's in-depth IoMT visibility, anomaly detection and lifecycle management capabilities with Forescout’s enterprise device visibility, automated segmentation and incident response capabilities. Forescout will also resell the Medigate Platform.

“Connected medical devices represent a fast-growing threat attack vector and the lack of device manufacturer standardization and interoperability has created a significant problem for clinical care network operations,” said Pedro Abreu, chief product and strategy officer, Forescout. “The combination of Medigate’s deep knowledge of medical devices and the healthcare industry with Forescout’s breadth of device intelligence adds a new level of cohesive device insight, expertise and security for the healthcare industry.”

Medigate enables IT, info security, biomedical and clinical engineering teams to identify, monitor and secure every medical device on the clinical network. Utilizing Medigate’s context-rich medical device classification and information, Forescout will enforce granular access control, segmentation and other compliance policies for clinical networks. Forescout will also extend these capabilities across all other connected devices in the health delivery organization for a cohesive, centralized device visibility and control platform.

The joint offering will utilize passive technologies to identify and classify all connected medical devices and IT assets on health delivery organization networks, including unknown and hard-to-classify devices, while minimizing disruption. It will provide valuable insights to support corporate security policies to protect biomedical devices through effective vulnerability management, anomaly and threat detection and risk scoring. Through this partnership, customers will be able to design and implement effective segmentation and control access to the clinical network.

“The Medigate and Forescout partnership and integration provide healthcare organizations with rich contextual visibility into their IT and clinical networks, as well as sophisticated network analysis to detect threats and implement clinically-driven policies,” said Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO, Medigate. “These actionable insights will, in turn, reduce risk and improve patient safety.”

The streamlined fulfilment, delivery and support of the combined offering reduces complexity for customers seeking to solve for device visibility, classification, compliance and cybersecurity protection in the enterprise and specialized medical environments. Central to the new partnership is a coordinated sales and marketing strategy to address customers’ IT, clinical technology and biomedical needs, including “The Healthy Hospital” Interoperability Showcase with Arista at the HIMSS 2020 conference in Orlando, CA.

About Medigate:

Medigate is the industry’s first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.

About Forescout:

Forescout Technologies, Inc. provides security at first sight. Our company delivers device visibility and control to enable enterprises and government agencies to gain complete situational awareness of their environment and orchestrate action. Learn more at www.forescout.com .

