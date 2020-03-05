There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,977 in the last 365 days.

Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 and Announces Guidance for Full Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Given the merger between HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively.  Further, as reported on February 3, 2020, the Company recently completed a reverse 1-for-4 stock split and, as a result, all per share data below is reported incorporating the effect of the reverse stock split as if it was effective for all periods reported.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $720.8 million, up 42.5% compared to $505.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Gross profit of $175.6 million, or 24.4% of net revenue, up 58.2% compared to $111.0 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $53.0 million, up 70.0% compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Cash flow from operations of $22.9 million, up 87.2% compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Cash balances of $67.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $150.0 million revolver

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $2,310.4 million, up 19.1% compared to $1,939.8 million in full year 2018
  • Gross profit of $513.0 million, or 22.2% of net revenue, up 21.5% compared to $422.2 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in full year 2018
  • Net loss of $75.9 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in full year 2018
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $130.8 million, up 37.5% compared to $95.1 million in full year 2018
  • Cash flow from operations of $39.5 million, up 61.6% compared to $24.4 million in full year 2018

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very encouraged by the progress achieved in the fourth quarter regarding integration efforts and foundational groundwork to accelerate growth.  Our fourth quarter financial results reflect our ability to deliver leveraged growth and generate strong cash flow and we are poised to generate solid growth in 2020.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2020, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

  • Net revenue of $2.83 billion to $2.90 billion, representing approximate comparable full year growth of 2.5% to 5.0% normalizing for the timing of the merger
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $200.0 million to $215.0 million
  • Cash flow from operations of at least $50.0 million
  • Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at December 31, 2020 of approximately 5.5x

Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 5352859; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With approximately 6,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
Chief Financial Officer Westwicke
T:  (312) 940-2538 T:  (413) 213-0500
mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release. We have not reconciled non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to corresponding GAAP net income, as creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, material reconciling items, including timing of capital expenditures and associated depreciation, income tax matters, and acquisition, integration and other expenses.


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

       
  December 31,
  2019     2018
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,056     $ 36,391  
  Accounts receivable, net 324,416       310,169  
  Inventories 115,876       83,340  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,306       37,525  
Total current assets 558,654       467,425  
       
NONCURRENT ASSETS:      
  Property and equipment, net 133,198       93,142  
  Intangible assets, net 385,910       219,713  
  Goodwill 1,425,542       632,469  
  Other noncurrent assets 86,243       15,462  
Total noncurrent assets 2,030,893       960,786  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,589,547     $ 1,428,211  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 221,060     $   187,886  
Other current liabilities 108,944       52,111  
Total current liabilities 330,004       239,997  
       
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,277,246       535,225  
Other noncurrent liabilities 75,470       50,164  
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,352,716       585,389  
Total liabilities 1,682,720       825,386  
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 906,827       602,825  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,589,547     $ 1,428,211  


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
NET REVENUE $ 720,779     $ 505,730     $ 2,310,417     $ 1,939,791  
COST OF REVENUE 545,137     394,730     1,791,418     1,517,576  
GROSS PROFIT 175,642     111,000     512,999     422,215  
               
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:              
Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,121     87,570     459,628     345,884  
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,548     9,882     53,690     38,062  
Total operating expenses 161,669     97,452     513,318     383,946  
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 13,973     13,548     (319 )   38,269  
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):              
Interest expense, net (29,607 )   (11,511 )   (73,724 )   (45,824 )
Other, net 818     301     (4,151 )   (1,213 )
Total other expense (28,789 )   (11,210 )   (77,875 )   (47,037 )
               
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (14,816 )   2,338     (78,194 )   (8,768 )
               
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 995     (916 )   (2,274 )   (2,653 )
NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (15,811 )   $ 3,254     $ (75,920 )   $ (6,115 )
               
Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.49 )   $ (0.04 )


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net (loss) income $ (15,811 )   $ 3,254     $ (75,920 )   $ (6,115 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations:              
Depreciation and amortization expense 18,872     10,608     57,869     41,055  
Paid-in-kind interest capitalized as principal 12,256         12,256      
Other non-cash adjustments 7,790     5,375     29,236     7,297  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable, net 11,256     11,471     82,285     (21,012 )
Inventories (6,641 )   (1,045 )   (12,853 )   2,965  
Accounts payable 5,301     2,282     (30,856 )   10,965  
Other (10,126 )   (19,715 )   (22,550 )   (10,727 )
  Net cash provided by operating activities 22,897     12,230     39,467     24,428  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Acquisition of property and equipment (15,142 )   (5,560 )   (28,292 )   (26,276 )
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (810 )   (700,170 )   (10,727 )
Other investing cash flows         636      
  Net cash used in investing activities (15,142 )   (6,370 )   (727,826 )   (37,003 )
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Proceeds from debt         981,050     1,000  
Retirement of debt obligations         (226,738 )    
Deferred financing costs 6,516         (30,022 )    
Other financing cash flows (4 )   (1,038 )   (5,266 )   (5,150 )
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,512     (1,038 )   719,024     (4,150 )
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 14,267     4,822     30,665     (16,725 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 52,789     31,569     36,391     53,116  
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 67,056     $ 36,391     $ 67,056     $ 36,391  


OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Consolidated net (loss) income $ (15,811 )   $ 3,254     $ (75,920 )   $ (6,115 )
Interest expense, net 29,607     11,511     73,724     45,824  
Income tax expense (benefit) 995     (916 )   (2,274 )   (2,653 )
Depreciation and amortization expense 18,872     10,608     57,869     41,055  
Consolidated EBITDA 33,663     24,457     53,399     78,111  
               
EBITDA adjustments              
Accounting principle changes and non-cash charges         8,535      
Stock-based incentive compensation 272     469     4,170     2,139  
Loss on extinguishment of debt         5,469     72  
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 19,027     6,219     59,178     14,773  
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 52,962     $ 31,145     $ 130,751     $ 95,095  

 

Primary Logo

