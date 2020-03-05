Option Care Health Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 and Announces Guidance for Full Year 2020

/EIN News/ -- BANNOCKBURN, Ill., March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



Given the merger between HC Group Holdings II, Inc. (“Option Care”) and BioScrip, Inc. (“BioScrip”) to form Option Care Health on August 6, 2019, comparisons to historical periods are relative to legacy Option Care only and incorporate BioScrip results from August 6, 2019 prospectively. Further, as reported on February 3, 2020, the Company recently completed a reverse 1-for-4 stock split and, as a result, all per share data below is reported incorporating the effect of the reverse stock split as if it was effective for all periods reported.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $720.8 million, up 42.5% compared to $505.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Gross profit of $175.6 million, or 24.4% of net revenue, up 58.2% compared to $111.0 million, or 21.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2018

Net loss of $15.8 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $53.0 million, up 70.0% compared to $31.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Cash flow from operations of $22.9 million, up 87.2% compared to $12.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Cash balances of $67.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter and no outstanding borrowings on the Company’s $150.0 million revolver

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $2,310.4 million, up 19.1% compared to $1,939.8 million in full year 2018

Gross profit of $513.0 million, or 22.2% of net revenue, up 21.5% compared to $422.2 million, or 21.8% of revenue, in full year 2018

Net loss of $75.9 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per share, in full year 2018

Adjusted EBITDA of $130.8 million, up 37.5% compared to $95.1 million in full year 2018

Cash flow from operations of $39.5 million, up 61.6% compared to $24.4 million in full year 2018

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very encouraged by the progress achieved in the fourth quarter regarding integration efforts and foundational groundwork to accelerate growth. Our fourth quarter financial results reflect our ability to deliver leveraged growth and generate strong cash flow and we are poised to generate solid growth in 2020.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2020, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

Net revenue of $2.83 billion to $2.90 billion, representing approximate comparable full year growth of 2.5% to 5.0% normalizing for the timing of the merger

Adjusted EBITDA of $200.0 million to $215.0 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $50.0 million

Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at December 31, 2020 of approximately 5.5x

Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 360-3136 for U.S. participants, or (602) 563-8603 for international participants, and referencing conference ID 5352859; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With approximately 6,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam Chief Financial Officer Westwicke T: (312) 940-2538 T: (413) 213-0500 mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long−lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the attachment to this earnings release. We have not reconciled non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance to corresponding GAAP net income, as creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, material reconciling items, including timing of capital expenditures and associated depreciation, income tax matters, and acquisition, integration and other expenses.





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,056 $ 36,391 Accounts receivable, net 324,416 310,169 Inventories 115,876 83,340 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,306 37,525 Total current assets 558,654 467,425 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 133,198 93,142 Intangible assets, net 385,910 219,713 Goodwill 1,425,542 632,469 Other noncurrent assets 86,243 15,462 Total noncurrent assets 2,030,893 960,786 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,589,547 $ 1,428,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 221,060 $ 187,886 Other current liabilities 108,944 52,111 Total current liabilities 330,004 239,997 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,277,246 535,225 Other noncurrent liabilities 75,470 50,164 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,352,716 585,389 Total liabilities 1,682,720 825,386 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 906,827 602,825 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,589,547 $ 1,428,211





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 NET REVENUE $ 720,779 $ 505,730 $ 2,310,417 $ 1,939,791 COST OF REVENUE 545,137 394,730 1,791,418 1,517,576 GROSS PROFIT 175,642 111,000 512,999 422,215 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,121 87,570 459,628 345,884 Depreciation and amortization expense 17,548 9,882 53,690 38,062 Total operating expenses 161,669 97,452 513,318 383,946 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 13,973 13,548 (319 ) 38,269 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (29,607 ) (11,511 ) (73,724 ) (45,824 ) Other, net 818 301 (4,151 ) (1,213 ) Total other expense (28,789 ) (11,210 ) (77,875 ) (47,037 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (14,816 ) 2,338 (78,194 ) (8,768 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 995 (916 ) (2,274 ) (2,653 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (15,811 ) $ 3,254 $ (75,920 ) $ (6,115 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.49 ) $ (0.04 )





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (15,811 ) $ 3,254 $ (75,920 ) $ (6,115 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 18,872 10,608 57,869 41,055 Paid-in-kind interest capitalized as principal 12,256 — 12,256 — Other non-cash adjustments 7,790 5,375 29,236 7,297 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 11,256 11,471 82,285 (21,012 ) Inventories (6,641 ) (1,045 ) (12,853 ) 2,965 Accounts payable 5,301 2,282 (30,856 ) 10,965 Other (10,126 ) (19,715 ) (22,550 ) (10,727 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,897 12,230 39,467 24,428 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (15,142 ) (5,560 ) (28,292 ) (26,276 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (810 ) (700,170 ) (10,727 ) Other investing cash flows — — 636 — Net cash used in investing activities (15,142 ) (6,370 ) (727,826 ) (37,003 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt — — 981,050 1,000 Retirement of debt obligations — — (226,738 ) — Deferred financing costs 6,516 — (30,022 ) — Other financing cash flows (4 ) (1,038 ) (5,266 ) (5,150 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 6,512 (1,038 ) 719,024 (4,150 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 14,267 4,822 30,665 (16,725 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 52,789 31,569 36,391 53,116 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 67,056 $ 36,391 $ 67,056 $ 36,391





OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Consolidated net (loss) income $ (15,811 ) $ 3,254 $ (75,920 ) $ (6,115 ) Interest expense, net 29,607 11,511 73,724 45,824 Income tax expense (benefit) 995 (916 ) (2,274 ) (2,653 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 18,872 10,608 57,869 41,055 Consolidated EBITDA 33,663 24,457 53,399 78,111 EBITDA adjustments Accounting principle changes and non-cash charges — — 8,535 — Stock-based incentive compensation 272 469 4,170 2,139 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 5,469 72 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 19,027 6,219 59,178 14,773 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 52,962 $ 31,145 $ 130,751 $ 95,095







