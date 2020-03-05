CBD Unlimited Announces Acquisition of Kush, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- CAVE CREEK, AZ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC), formerly known as Endexx Corporation, a provider of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to announce that it has acquired New York-based Kush, Inc.



Kush, Inc. is a media driven entity specializing in building brands through strategic marketing and relationships. Kush, Inc. is also the owner of Kushwear.net, which supports labels known for manufacturing, distributing, and selling hemp-derived material along with other sustainable bio-products.

Mr. Charlie Mohr, President and Founder of Kush, Inc., will join CBD Unlimited full-time under the new wholly-owned subsidiary. CBD Unlimited believes this is an appropriate time to acquire Kush as the Company has seen a rising global interest in transitioning to natural products.

“Acquiring Kush, Inc. will support CBD Unlimited’s growth strategy as we develop into new markets,” commented Todd Davis, CEO & Chairman of CBD Unlimited. “We look forward to extending our product pipeline to sustainable alternatives and clothing brands under the Kushwear name. We plan to remain innovative for our customers as the Company expands its network, now with the addition of Charlie Mohr joining the team and providing his unmatched proficiency in this space.”

CBD Unlimited plans to work closely with Kush Inc.’s research and development team to expand its range of products. In 2019 CBD Unlimited displayed an annual increase of 101% in revenues and surpassed its “5,000 store goal” by 3 months. CBD Unlimited is on track to keep up its proven upward growth trajectory as they continue to surpass year-over-year guidance and goals.

About Kush, Inc.

Kush, Inc. is a branding and development company that specializes in building brand names through strategic marketing, branding, and acquisition opportunities in the sustainability and holistic health-related arenas.

About CBD Unlimited

CBD Unlimited, Inc. develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.3% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of research and experiments in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity, while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Website: www.cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, contact:

CBD Unlimited, Inc.

Todd Davis

Chairman & CEO

Todd@cbdunlimited.com

480-595-6900



