Vantage Drilling International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to controlling interest of approximately $61.4 million or $8.22 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, based on the weighted average shares outstanding after the conversion of our convertible notes, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $52.2 million or $10.44 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, Vantage reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $455.7 million or $80.27 per diluted share, as compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $141.5 million or $28.29 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, Vantage had approximately $242.9 million in cash, including $11.0 million of restricted cash, compared to $239.4 million in cash, including$14.4 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2018. The Company generated $535.6 million in cash from operations, including cash collected in the Petrobras settlement in 2019 compared to $12.8 million generated in 2018. During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company made a special cash distribution of $525.0 million to shareholders.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that we were able to return value to our shareholders through the issuance of a special cash distribution of approximately $525.0 million during the quarter and with the conversion of our convertible debt to equity in the fourth quarter, we enhanced our industry leading balance sheet while retaining significant debt coverage. Separately, I am pleased to report that we continue to achieve operational excellence, recording approximately 100% revenue efficiency for the quarter. Our continued focus on increased efficiency and maintaining an optimized cost structure position us to benefit from the improved conditions in the jack-up market and the improving conditions in the drillship space.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
Revenue              
Contract drilling services $ 42,996     $ 37,753     $ 144,571     $ 203,565  
Contract termination revenue               594,029        
Reimbursables and other   6,270       5,314       22,248       22,182  
Total revenue   49,266       43,067       760,848       225,747  
Operating costs and expenses              
Operating costs   42,355       42,099       156,893       171,041  
General and administrative   42,534       6,609       128,548       29,544  
Depreciation   18,329       17,230       73,820       70,447  
Total operating costs and expenses   103,218       65,938       359,261       271,032  
Income (loss) from operations   (53,952 )     (22,871 )     401,587       (45,285 )
Other income (expense)              
Interest income   2,754       924       116,368       1,898  
Interest expense and other financing charges   (9,860 )     (20,657 )     (46,575 )     (78,779 )
Loss on debt extinguishment         (1,271 )           (1,271 )
Other, net   (5 )     (474 )     216       (1,505 )
Total other expense   (7,111 )     (21,478 )     70,009       (79,657 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (61,063 )     (44,349 )     471,596       (124,942 )
Income tax provision   (731 )     7,828       15,121       16,526  
Net income (loss)   (60,332 )     (52,177 )     456,475       (141,468 )
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   1,053             741        
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (61,385 )   $ (52,177 )   $ 455,734     $ (141,468 )
Earnings (loss) per share, Basic and Diluted $ (8.22 )   $ (10.44 )   $ 80.27     $ (28.29 )
Weighted average successor ordinary shares outstanding, Basic and Diluted   7,470       5,000       5,677       5,000  
               
Vantage Drilling International
Supplemental Operating Data
(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2019       2018       2019       2018  
Operating costs and expenses              
Jackups $ 15,685     $ 16,396     $ 62,448     $ 65,492  
Deepwater   19,775       20,217       70,184       79,655  
Operations support   4,064       2,274       13,538       12,888  
Reimbursables   2,831       3,212       10,723       13,006  
  $ 42,355     $ 42,099     $ 156,893     $ 171,041  
               
Utilization              
Jackups   99.1%       96.6%       97.4%       92.2%  
Deepwater   61.1%       35.0%       46.1%       54.5%  



Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(In thousands, except share and par value information)
(Unaudited)
       
  December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2018
       
ASSETS      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,947     $ 224,967  
Restricted cash   2,511       10,362  
Trade receivables   46,504       28,431  
Inventory   48,368       45,195  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,507       17,278  
Total current assets   345,837       326,233  
Property and equipment      
Property and equipment   1,002,968       996,139  
Accumulated depreciation   (281,842 )     (208,836 )
Property and equipment, net   721,126       787,303  
Operating lease ROU assets   6,706        
Other assets   17,068       16,026  
Total assets $ 1,090,737     $ 1,129,562  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 49,599     $ 44,372  
Other current liabilities   26,936       17,983  
Total current liabilities   76,535       62,355  
Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $6,421 and $12.914   343,579       1,109,011  
Other long-term liabilities   17,532       22,889  
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders' equity      
Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,115,026 and 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding, respectively   13       5  
Additional paid-in capital   634,770       373,972  
Accumulated earnings (deficit)   17,064       (438,670 )
Controlling interest shareholders' equity   651,847       (64,693 )
Noncontrolling interests   1,244        
Total equity   653,091       (64,693 )
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,090,737     $ 1,129,562  


Vantage Drilling International
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
       
  Year Ended December 31,
    2019       2018  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income (loss) $ 456,475     $ (141,468 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities      
Depreciation expense   73,820       70,447  
Amortization of debt financing costs   1,627       556  
Amortization of debt discount   5,354       49,417  
Amortization of contract value   1,643       6,311  
PIK interest on the Convertible Notes   7,132       7,648  
Share-based compensation expense   957       7,165  
Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment         975  
Deferred income tax (benefit) expense   (51 )     1,742  
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets   155       (1,301 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Trade receivables   (18,073 )     16,948  
Inventory   (3,174 )     1,911  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   771       (6,121 )
Other assets   4,265       2,339  
Accounts payable   5,227       4,706  
Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities   (489 )     (8,481 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   535,639       12,794  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Additions to property and equipment   (7,798 )     (14,316 )
Cash paid for Soehanah acquisition         (85,000 )
Net proceeds from sale of Vantage 260         4,703  
Net cash used in investing activities   (7,798 )     (94,613 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Repayment of long-term debt         (216,265 )
Proceeds from issuance of 9.25% First Lien Notes         350,000  
Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interests   1,197        
Distributions to shareholders   (524,994 )      
Debt issuance costs   (487 )     (7,688 )
Debt prepayment costs         (296 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (524,284 )     125,751  
Net increase in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents   3,557       43,932  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period   239,387       195,455  
Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 242,944     $ 239,387  

