Global Pulse Ingredients Market Is Expected to Reach USD 24.3 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global pulse ingredients market is expected to grow from USD 16.2 billion in 2017 to USD 24.3 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

Global pulse ingredients Market is witnessing the steady growth from the past few years. This is mainly due to increased health consciousness among the consumers across the globe. In addition to this, rising demand for pulse ingredients in various applications in food and beverage industry, further driving the growth of market. In addition to this, growing preference for vegan diet and vegan food, offering potential growth opportunities for the vendors in the global pulse ingredients market.

Pulses are defined as a leguminous crop which are harvested solely for the dry seed. Dried beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas are the most frequently consumed types of pulses. These little nutrition nuggets play a huge role in healthy diets in countries all over the world. They also act as a powerful versatile crop which can be used to promote biodiversity, improve soil health, and generate income from local and global markets.

Global pulse ingredients market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising health-consciousness among consumers. In addition, increasing demand for pulse starch in various food and industrial applications and growing prevalence of protein-rich food products further stimulates the demand for such systems. However, growing prevalence of protein-rich food products is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global pulse ingredients market include Ingredion, Roquette Frères, Emsland Group, The Scoular Company, and ADM among others. To enhance their market position in the global pulse ingredients market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in September 2016, ADM acquired pasta maker Caterina Foods (US). The company produces pasta from flour made from peas, corn, lentils, rice, quinoa, and many other grains and legumes.

In February 2015, Ingredion announced the launch of ten new pulse-based flours to enable food manufacturers and retailers to produce new food products that are highly nutritious, protein-fortified and certified gluten-free.

The emulsification segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.76 billion in 2017

Function segment is divided into segments such as texturization, gelation, emulsification, water-holding, adhesion, film forming, and blending. The emulsification segment is dominating the market and valued around USD 4.76 billion in 2017. Pulse proteins offer both cost savings and functionality and in the product formulations. They deliver excellent water absorption and emulsification properties, blending, and can reduce or fully replace costly soy, whole egg, egg white and dairy.

The peas segment is dominating the market with the highest share 38.70% in 2017

The source segment includes beans, chickpeas, peas, and lentils. The peas segment is dominating the market with the highest share 38.70% in 2017. Peas are a rich sources of minerals such as iron, zinc, magnesium, and phosphorus that help in promoting good health. They are also known to help in reducing cholesterol levels and maintaining blood sugar levels, due to their high-fiber content. Pea-derived ingredients such as pea starches, pea proteins, and pea flours are being used as key ingredients in various products such as bakery products, confectionery products, snacks, soups & sauces, pasta & noodles, and dairy products.

The pulse flours segment held the major market share and valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2017

The type segment is classified into pulse flours, pulse proteins, pulse starch, and pulse fibers & grits. The pulse flours segment held the major market share and valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2017. Pulse flours are gaining popularity at a global level and are added in food products such as bakery products, dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, meat products, and sauces.

The medical segment is dominating the market with the highest share 48.80% in 2017

The application segment includes food & beverages, feed and other applications. The medical segment is dominating the market with the highest share 48.80% in 2017, due to the increasing preference of consumers for food products with health benefits and adaption of urbanized lifestyle and increase in demand for vegan diet, there is upward shift in the growth level of food and beverage industry.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pulse Ingredients Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 41.20% in 2017. Asia Pacific is dominating region because the market is highly driven by the increase in disposable incomes, urbanization, and expansion of the food & beverage industry. These countries have a large population base coupled with the growth of the middle-class population that are opting for food products with health benefits due to the growing adaption of urbanized lifestyle. The North America region is growing rapidly region because of the increased use of well-seasoned lentils, peas, and beans in soups, pulse ingredients market. Also, in the region demand for processed food products that provide good nutritional value at a reasonable price is high, further boosting the growth of market.

About the report:

The global pulse ingredients market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilo Tonnes), export (Kilo Tonnes), and import (Kilo Tonnes). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

