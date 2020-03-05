Organic Foods and Beverages Market (CAGR of 11.5%)- Global Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2024

Organic Foods and Beverages -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Foods and Beverages Industry

Description

The global organic food and beverage market has grown rapidly in the last few years and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by increasing consumer awareness, increasing amounts of organic farmland, the accessibility of organic products, acceptance of new organic standards and rising per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global organic food and beverage market is facing various challenges such as high organic food prices, the expense of conversion processes for organic farming, a supply and demand deficit in the U.S. and Europe, funding shortages and low subsides for organic products, and non-uniform organic regulations around the world.

The global organic food and beverage market should reach $211.3 billion by 2024 from $122.8 billion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

North America and Europe led the organic food and beverage market and together accounted for REDACTED of the market in 2018. Asia in particular is expected to have a rapidly growing demand for organic foods and beverages due to increasing domestic organic production, growing government support for organic agriculture and initiatives for the development of organic standards and regulations. As a result, Asia has the highest projected CAGR of any region at REDACTED between 2019 and 2024.

Reasons for Doing This Study

This report is an update of an earlier BCC Research report published in 2014. Since then growing popular health concerns, government support, and increasing standardization of organic foods have continued to drive the market the demand for organic food and beverages upwards.

Meanwhile, increasing consumer demand for organic food and beverage products has also led market players to try to position themselves in the global market by launching a variety of new and innovative products. Regulatory authorities in different countries are setting new standards and regulations for the promotion of safe and healthy organic foods and beverages.

In the light of all these developments, BCC Research believes that a revision of the 2014 report is warranted and indeed necessary.

Report Scope:

This report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of organic and conventional food and beverages as well as the organic food and beverages supply chain and market. Organic supplements are also covered in the report.

The report analyzes key product categories and regions to determine present and future organic food and beverage market status and forecasted growth from 2019-2024. The report also discusses market drivers, strategies, and intellectual property.

Report Includes:

- 53 data tables and 12 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for organic food and beverages

- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the organic food and beverage industry

- Briefing about harmful effects of pesticide residues in food and its impact on health

- Information on government support through various subsidies and increasing trend of standardization for organic foods

- Discussion on suppliers of organic food and beverage based on market share, product type, new product development, merger & acquisitions, partnerships, and expansion.

- Relevant patent analysis

- Detailed profiles of key companies in the industry, including

AEON CO., LTD.

AMY’S KITCHEN INC.

ALBERT’S ORGANICS INC.

APPLEGATE FARMS LLC

CARREFOUR SA

CLIF BAR & CO.

COLEMAN NATURAL FOODS LLC

CONAGRA FOODS INC.

DAKOTA BEEF LLC

DEAN FOODS CO.

EARTHBOUND FARM INC.

FLORIDA CRYSTALS CORP.

GENERAL MILLS INC.

HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC.

HIPP GMBH & CO. VERTRIEB KG

KRAFT HEINZ CO.

THE KROGER CO.

METRO AG

WM MORRISONS

NATURE’S PATH FOODS INC.

ODWALLA INC.

ORGANIC FARM FOODS LTD.

ORGANIC VALLEY FAMILY OF FARMS

RAPUNZEL NATURKOST AG

SAFEWAY INC.

SAINSBURY’S SUPERMARKETS LTD.

SUNOPTA INC.

TESCO PLC.

TRADER JOE’S

WAITROSE & PARTNERS

WAL-MART STORES INC.

WHOLE FOODS MARKET INC.

