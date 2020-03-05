Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Market: Size, Share, Outlook, and Global Opportunity Analysis, 2020-2025

Internet of Things (IoT) Networks -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet of Things (IoT) Networks Industry

IoT technology is expanding, thanks to a number of factors, including:

- Ever-increasing Internet access and scalability.

- The progress of wireless communication and rapid expansion of mobility.

- The introduction of wearable devices

- More affordable sensors.

- Less expensive embedded computers.

- The progress of storage technology and cloud computing.

The number of devices connected to the Internet already surpasses the number of individuals on earth: there will be an average of four devices connected per person by 2022. By that year, Machine-toMachine (M2M) connections will be more than 17 billion, that is more than half (58%) of all the devices connected to the Internet globally.

Global IoT connectivity revenue is expected to grow from $392.1 billion in 2017 to more than $1 trillion by 2022, at a CAGR of 21.6%. Most of this revenue will be generated by IoT hardware, software and services suppliers. Network operators will also generate significant additional revenues from valueadded services such as data analytics and security.

Report Scope:

The study is intended for individuals requiring an in-depth analysis of the IoT networking solutions. It traces significant developments and forecasts important trends, quantifies the various market sectors, and highlights companies active in those areas.

The revenue forecast for each networking solution includes hardware, application platforms, and systems integration.

There are IoT networking protocols that are widely used in a specific vertical market or for a specific end-use case, while others are not suitable/not being used at all in that specific area. For that reason, the forecast related to single vertical markets and specific end-use cases has been provided only in the broader form of:



- Short-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions (i.e., Bluetooth, Zigbee, ANT+).

- Long-range Wireless IoT Networking Solutions.

- Cellular/3GPP/Licensed Spectrum (i.e., NB-IoT).

- LPWA /Unlicensed Spectrum (i.e., Sigfox, LoRa).

Report Includes:

- An overview of the global market for Internet of Things (IoT) networks and technologies

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Analyses of the market by technology, application, product specifications, and region

- Detailed analysis of the market according to the most relevant networking technologies, such as LPWAN, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Smart/Ant+, and ZigBee

- Discussion of key vertical markets and applications according to specified end-use criteria

- Insight into the mobile network operator and enterprise strategies

- Profiles of major companies in the industry

ATMEL CORP.

CEVA Inc.

COMMSOLID GMBH

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

ERICSSON

GAINSPAN CORP.

HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD.

INGENU

INTEL CORP.

MEDIATEK INC.

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY CORP.

MURATA MANUFACTURING CO. LTD.

NEXCOM INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.

NOKIA NETWORKS

NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA

NWAVE TECHNOLOGIES

NXP SEMICONDUCTOR N.V.

QUALCOMM INC.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

SENET INC.

SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS S.A.

SIERRA WIRELESS

SIGFOX S.A.

SILICON LABS INC.

ST MICROELECTRONICS N.V.

Synopsys Inc.

TELSTRA CORP.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

U-BLOX HOLDING AG

ZTE CORP.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

IoT Networks Overview

Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Short-range Wireless Technologies

Long-Range Wireless Technologies

Key Drivers

Limitations

Opportunities

Challenges

Standardization and Interoperability

Partnerships and Joint Ventures

Market Evolution, Developments and Roadmap

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Key Vertical Markets

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End- Use Criteria

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Analysis of the Future Market Opportunities

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Continued...

