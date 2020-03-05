/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Announces New Audio Amplifier IC

That Leverages the Expertise of Alps Alpine

New-generation class-D amplifier boosts car-audio sound quality

Geneva, March 5, 2020 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced the new FDA901 class-D audio amplifier IC, with a semiconductor design that incorporates the world-class audio design expertise of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., a major Japanese manufacturer of car audio equipment and information communication equipment. The new chip aims to contribute to the creation of multi-function, high-fidelity car audio systems that fuse the high efficiency of class-D amplifiers with the high-quality sound of ST’s class-AB amplifiers.

The FDA901 features low residual noise, a low distortion ratio, a flat frequency response achieved through feedback technology, and low EMI levels. It delivers high-purity audio performance by minimizing dropout of audio signals. Equipped with a range of self-diagnostics and other advanced functions to measure real-time speaker current and impedance, factors prized in the next-generation car audio market for diagnostics and to compensate for loudspeaker imperfections, FDA901 is a class-D audio amplifier IC that simultaneously shows both extremely high-quality sound and very innovative features that improve sound fidelity.

"For many years, Alpine Electronics has collaborated closely with ST and shared a wealth of sound-related knowledge,” said Mr.Yukihiro Kobori, Sound Meister, Sound Design Division of Alps Alpine. “We are very pleased that ST's audio amplifier IC and our company's car audio technology and business have been able to grow together. We have worked with ST to design a class-D audio amplifier IC able to raise the level of audio quality across the entire car audio industry, while contributing to Alps Alpine's goal of developing the highest level of car audio."

Starting from the adoption in 39 models of Alpine’s “ALL New BigX series” after-market car-navigation system to be released in the first half of 2020, the FDA901 will expand its market to several major car makers.

"In car audio, the amplifier IC is a key component that greatly affects sound quality,” Luca Celant, General Manager, Automotive Infotainment Division, Automotive & Discrete Group, STMicroelectronics. “Drawing on the close cooperative relationship that we have built with Alps Alpine’s engineering team through class-AB audio amplifiers, this new class-D audio amplifier represents another milestone for our class-D audio amplifiers and sets a new bar for audio performance."

The FDA901 is in volume production. Budgetary pricing is $9.10 for orders of 1,000 pieces and the product will be available through distributors by April 2020.

For further information, please contact ST sales offices.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices. By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For Press Information Contact:



Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.