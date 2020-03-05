There were 596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,049 in the last 365 days.

Assistant Secretary Natali visits New York, delivers remarks at UN Peacebuilding Commission Session on Burkina Faso

Assistant Secretary for Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Denise Natali will address a meeting of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) concerning stabilization efforts in Burkina Faso on March 5.  While in New York, Assistant Secretary Natali will meet with key senior UN officials to discuss collaboration on strategic prevention and stabilization initiatives in fragile states.

A/S Natali will also deliver remarks at the UN Peacebuilding Commission Meeting on “Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace in Burkina Faso.”

