Artem Shestakov is one of the prominent photographers featuring at The Art Fair at Coral Gable. This ...

Artem Shestakov is one of the prominent photographers featuring at The Art Fair at Coral Gable.

NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, March 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Fair at Coral Gable is another incredibly popular and growing weekend exhibition that begins on March 7 and plays host to some of the world’s most diverse and upcoming artists.The “Artist Village” saw 150,000 visitors last year and with travel photography to live music this year seems set to bring to city the life again.One such artist who is bringing his global routes to his new home in Miami is Artem Shestakov. The 27-year old Ukrainian photographer showcases photography from some of the world’s most off the beaten path destinations, including Brazil, Kazakhstan and Pakistan.To illustrate the dedication that goes into Miami’s art scene now, Shestakov drove for more than 10,000 kilometres in one month in Mongolia to find and capture the perfect locations and scenery that will be on display at Art Fair at Coral Gable this weekend.Years of photographic work and hardship come to the Art Fair this weekend that Shestakov says has taken years of demonstration and emotion to make the audience feel connected to travel and art. “Always before taking any photo I always ask myself; what feelings will this photo evoke in other people,” said Shestakov.With so much on offer to the public in Miami’s art scene over March, if you find yourself in the city be sure to check out the many exhibitions, most of which are free entry.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.