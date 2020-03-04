Masters in Development Studies at the National University of Samoa receives International Accreditation

SAMOA, March 4 - The NUS Masters in Development (MDS) degree has been accredited by the International Accreditation Council (IAC) for Global Development Studies of the European Association of Development Research and Training Institutes (EADI). This means that our MDS graduates will be recognised internationally. The accreditation follows a review by a team from the European Association of Development Research and Training Institutes. The review team approved the quality of the programme, the dedication and academic qualifications of the staff in general, the high degree of satisfaction of the students and alumni and the distinctive student intake. The team commented that unique location of the MDS is a ‘South’-based programme offers close access to the study of development issues and to research fieldwork. “Development Studies at NUS is not just a replication of programmes elsewhere in the world, though it understands and links to these; it is rather firmly embedded in Samoa and fa’aSamoa, it is committed to the development of Samoa, and it is able to offer the rest of the world a unique view of the world of development that is shaped by its special culture, political and geographical environment.” Among the recommendations of the review team were that NUS invest resources in the MDS programme by adding courses on development economics, global trade, and on agriculture, fisheries and rural development. A further recommendation was to build the unique opportunity of the MDS programme to become an International Centre of Excellence in Development Studies focusing on Pacific Island developing states. Other recommendations were for NUS to engage in a stronger marketing of the programme to international students, to establish a development studies graduate and student alumni, and provide adequate finance for the MDS programme’s sustainability. The NUS Vice Chancellor, Professor Alec Ekeroma will be looking for opportunities and resources to attract students from overseas, especially from other Pacific Island countries to enrol in this programme. The Masters in Development Studies is coordinated by the Centre for Samoan Studies which teaches the core courses, other courses in the programme are offered by the NUS faculties of Arts, Science, Education and Health Science. For more information, Contact: Assoc. Professor Safua Akeli (Centre Director) on telephone 20072 extension 388 or Email: s.akeli@nus.edu.ws