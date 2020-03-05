Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Self-service Business Intelligence – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Self-service Business Intelligence Market 2020

Description:

The purpose of the report is to provide a comprehensive and detailed analysis for the industry Self-service Business Intelligence. The report takes 2020 as the base year and considers a wide range of factors affecting the industry to provide a forecast till the year 2026. The information provided by the report can be used by industry and market analysts as well as by people who have an interest in the industry. The data used in the report is reliable and accurate. Primary and secondary research has been conducted to collect the data. The data in the report has been analysed using a wide range of mathematical and statistical metrics so as to provide the users of the report with quantifiable numbers that can be used to compare the performance of the industry with others of the same type. Methods like Price Trend Analysis. SWOT, Porters 5 Forces have been made use to prepare the report and give a reliable analysis of the industry.

This report focuses on the global Self-service Business Intelligence status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-service Business Intelligence development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study:-

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Microstrategy

Qlik Technologies

Tibco Software

ZOHO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and utilities

Media and entertainment

Transportation and logistics

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-service Business Intelligence are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Segmental Analysis: -

The industry SELF-SERVICE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE is segmented on the basis of the applications, end-users as well as the type of products and services it provides. The report therefore studies the industry on the basis of these segments. The report provides detailed data related to the applications that drive the growth of the industry. The report also discusses the products and services and their end-users who make a significant contribution to the revenue of the industry SELF-SERVICE BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE. New product innovations by the industry are also talked about in the report.

Table of Content: -

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Self-service Business Intelligence Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-service Business Intelligence Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Telecommunication and IT

1.5.4 Retail and e-commerce

1.5.5 Healthcare and life sciences

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Government

1.5.8 Energy and utilities

1.5.9 Media and entertainment

1.5.10 Transportation and logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……

Continued…..



