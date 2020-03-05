Vertiv partners with Uptime Institute to deliver TIER-Ready Modular Data Centres

Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com/en-emea/) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of infrastructure solutions, today announced the launch of prefabricated modular (PFM) data centres which have been awarded Uptime Institute’s TIER-Ready designation of performance resiliency.

Use of TIER-ready designated PFM models from Vertiv are a customer’s assurance that once deployed, these infrastructures can quickly and easily earn the coveted TIER Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF). PFM solutions from Vertiv which carry the TIER-Ready designation are now available in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with the aim to extend the TIER-Ready program globally later in 2020.

The TIER-Ready Partnership is a strategic agreement under which specific models of Vertiv’s PFM designs are reviewed by Uptime Institute during the engineering development process, to assure that those solutions meet the stringent requirements of the globally recognized TIER Standard of Topology. Vertiv PFM products which carry the TIER-Ready designation directly support the availability and uptime requirements of demanding customers who have chosen to strategically implement TIER Certified digital infrastructure. As part of the partnership agreement, Vertiv has completed Uptime Institute’s TIER-Ready III design review for its SmartMod™ PFM infrastructure (http://bit.ly/2Ikc4IX) for up to 10 racks and 80kW of IT load. Facilities deployed using TIER-ready designated SmartMod solutions will be able to quickly and easily earn Uptime Institute’s TCCF.

A PFM approach (http://bit.ly/2IoL8HW) is an agile and efficient way for new data centre whitespace to be deployed with significantly less on-site installation required than traditionally-built data centres. PFM deployments are gaining significant traction – especially in developing economies – as a way to quickly build out new capacity, including at the edge, without the impediments of a traditional construction process and with improved system integration, testing and commissioning. According to industry analysts 451 Research, the market for PFM data centres is set to expand at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4 percent through 2021, when it will have reached $4.4bn.

“This agreement with Uptime Institute ensures that facilities that utilize Vertiv’s PFM data centres which carry Uptime Institute’ TIER-Ready designation are not only agile and efficient to deploy but also demonstrably resilient and robust”, said Viktor Petik, vice president of Integrated Modular Solutions, Vertiv. “Vertiv and its partners can now support customers to build-out new, highly reliable and available capacity using our Uptime Institute TIER-Ready III designated SmartMod system. Once installed, these solutions can quickly and easily achieve full TIER Certification of Constructed Facility”.

The Uptime Institute TIER Standard of Topology (http://bit.ly/2TxjH3S) is the industry de facto standard for data centre reliability and resiliency, and assures customers that TIER Certified data centres will perform in a definable and predictable fashion under a wide-range of operating conditions, including complete utility power failure. Uptime Institute introduced its TIER-Ready design review program to enable PFM suppliers to provide solutions which can achieve the same levels of reliability and resiliency already attained in thousands of TIER Certified data centres worldwide. The TIER-Ready program streamlines the process of earning TCCF by reducing the engineering review time that typically must be done for each specific data centre installation. As a TIER-Ready PFM solution, the Vertiv SmartMod 80kW enables savings in time and installation review costs which can be passed along to the consumer.

“We are thrilled that Vertiv is taking a leadership approach to the prefabricated modular marketplace by working with Uptime Institute to deliver TIER-Ready products. These solutions are differentiated in the PFM market by their proven ability to meet the same resilience demands seen in larger data centres, but in a modular format”, said Chris Brown, CTO of Uptime Institute. “Vertiv SmartMod solutions which bear the TIER-Ready designation can perform at the same level of TIER resilience as larger facilities, but in a smaller form-factor. This is essential to building distributed critical digital infrastructures”.

Vertiv SmartMod infrastructure (http://bit.ly/2Ikc4IX) is a fully self-contained, easily-configurable and ready-to-order PFM product range that enables new data centre whitespace to be rapidly deployed. This ‘plug and play’ approach has the benefit of not only cutting the time for start-up and commissioning – to just a few days instead of weeks or months – but also reducing the potential for quality issues, as components are pre-integrated and pre-tested off-site. The pre-engineered and integrated design means SmartMod also provides greater cost-certainty for customers by reducing the likelihood of additional on-site modifications.

For more information on the TIER-Ready Partnership and Vertiv capabilities, including Vertiv Power Module (http://bit.ly/2VWQ1jR), SmartMod™ (http://bit.ly/2Ikc4IX), and SmartMod™ MAX (http://bit.ly/3cH8Tt0), visit www.Vertiv.com/Solutions.

Media Contact: APO Agency T: +44 114 397 2531 E: Marika.henry@apo-opa.com

Uptime Institute: E: Brenda.South@UptimeInstitute.com

About Vertiv: Vertiv (www.Vertiv.com/en-emea/) (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Uptime Institute: Uptime Institute (https://UptimeInstitute.com/) is the author of the TIER Standard, the most trusted and adopted global standard for the proper design, construction and operation of digital infrastructure. For over 25 years, Uptime Institute has been applying the TIER Standard worldwide to provide customers with the assurance that their digital infrastructure can perform at a level that is consistent with their business needs. Uptime Institute helps organizations manage their costs, resource availability and overall efficiency and has become the de facto standard for data centre reliability, sustainability and efficiency. Today, thousands of companies rely on Uptime Institute to enable their digital-centric business success.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.