SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. - TAST

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Carrols” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TAST) Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Carrols and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2020, Carrols issued a press release reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 29, 2019. In the press release, Daniel T. Accordino, Carrols’ chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reported that “comparable restaurant sales growth for our Burger King restaurants was at the low-end of our annual expectations and full year Adjusted EBITDA relative to 2018 levels was adversely affected by several factors, including increases in commodity and labor costs and the excess sales discounts to certain customers over a ten week period last summer.” On this news, Carrols’ stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

