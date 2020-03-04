Assembly Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today reported financial results and recent highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“We closed out 2019 with exciting Phase 2 data from our HBV core inhibitor program at AASLD, where ABI-H0731 showed superior antiviral activity to nucleos(t)ide therapy alone as well as significant declines in pgRNA that we believe are reflective of decreases in cccDNA levels. With these encouraging findings and input from our investigators, we are finalizing plans to this year begin transitioning patients meeting certain criteria off 731+Nrtl therapy in the ongoing extension study, to observe if viral suppression can be sustained,” said John McHutchison, AO, MD, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Importantly, we begin 2020 well-resourced to advance our strategy and pipeline. During the fourth quarter we further strengthened our senior leadership team with the appointments of our Chief Financial Officer, our Chief Medical Officer and our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs. With our experienced and dedicated team and a strong balance sheet following our successful December equity offering, we are well positioned to move our lead HBV candidate toward registration studies, to advance our second generation HBV candidate into Phase 2, and to further progress our microbiome program. We are also pleased to note that abstracts from both our HBV and microbiome therapeutic programs will be featured in presentations at medical meetings during the second quarter of 2020.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights

At the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Annual Meeting in November 2019, Assembly presented final 24-week data from two Phase 2 studies (201 and 202) and interim data from the ongoing Phase 2 long-term extension study (211) of ABI-H0731 (731), as well as interim data from the Phase 1b study of ABI-H2158 (2158).

° 731 + nucleos(t)ide analogs (NrtI) in HBeAg positive patients with chronic Hepatitis B infection demonstrated favorable longer-term safety and tolerability, greater reductions in HBV DNA and HBV pgRNA than in NrtI alone. Data also showed that significant declines in HBV pgRNA, a primary surrogate marker of cccDNA, were associated with reductions in hepatitis B viral antigens (HBeAg, HBcrAg and HBsAg)

° Interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b study of 2158 demonstrated potent antiviral activity and tolerability in the initial low dose cohort of 100 mg in HBeAg-positive patients treated for 14 days. The study is ongoing, and the company expects to report data on higher dose cohorts in Q2 2020.

An abstract featuring preclinical data from Assembly’s microbiome therapeutics program focused on ulcerative colitis has been accepted for poster presentation during Digestive Disease Week in Chicago, May 2-5, 2020, and an abstract featuring preclinical data from Assembly’s proprietary oncology microbiome therapeutics program has also been accepted for a poster presentation during the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in San Diego, April 24-29, 2020.

Assembly strengthened its balance sheet with an underwritten public offering that closed in December 2019 and resulted in net proceeds of $134.7 million.

Upcoming Milestones

HBV Program

ABI-H0731

° Additional interim analyses from study 211 planned in Q2 2020

° Final Phase 1b data on higher dose cohorts to be reported in Q2 2020.

° Phase 2 trial expected to initiate in Q2 2020.

° Phase 1a trial expected to initiate in Q1 2020.

Microbiome Program

ABI-M201

° Enrollment is ongoing in a multi-center randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial in patients with mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis (UC).

° Leveraging Assembly’s rational function-based microbial discovery platform and in-house high-quality manufacturing expertise to advance new proprietary live biotherapeutic consortium candidates for oncology and other disease indications.

Fourth Quarter 2019 and Year End Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $274.0 million as of December 31, 2019, compared to $156.9 million as of September 30, 2019 and $218.1 million as of the year ended December 31, 2018. This year end cash position is projected to fund operations into 2022.



About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome. The HBV program is focused on advancing a new class of potent, oral core inhibitors that have the potential to increase cure rates for chronically infected patients. The microbiome program is developing novel oral live microbial biotherapeutic candidates with Assembly’s fully integrated platform, including a robust process for strain identification and selection, GMP manufacturing expertise and targeted delivery to the lower gastrointestinal tract with the GEMICEL® technology. For more information, visit assemblybio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Balance Sheet For the Period Ended December 31, 2019 ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except for share amounts and par value) As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,732 $ 41,471 Marketable securities 227,311 176,609 Accounts receivable from collaboration 3,374 2,430 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,363 1,992 Total current assets 282,780 222,502 Property and equipment, net 1,830 557 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,975 — Other assets 1,684 3,348 Indefinite-lived intangible asset 29,000 29,000 Goodwill 12,638 12,638 Total assets $ 339,907 $ 268,045 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,731 $ 3,693 Accrued clinical expenses 4,826 3,561 Other accrued expenses 8,286 6,118 Deferred revenue - short-term 6,411 5,100 Operating lease liabilities - short-term 3,186 — Total current liabilities 24,440 18,472 Deferred rent — 108 Deferred tax liabilities 2,531 3,252 Deferred revenue - long-term 30,637 35,560 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 9,082 — Total liabilities 66,690 57,392 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018; 32,558,307 and 25,495,425 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 32 25 Additional paid-in capital 712,807 552,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (201 ) (347 ) Accumulated deficit (439,421 ) (341,787 ) Total stockholders' equity 273,217 210,653 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 339,907 $ 268,045







Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Income Statement For the Period Ended December 31, 2019 ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands except for share and per share amounts) Year ended December 31, 2019 2018 2017 Collaboration revenue $ 15,963 $ 14,804 $ 9,019 Operating expenses: Research and development 85,757 72,741 44,225 General and administrative 32,919 34,798 17,021 Total operating expenses 118,676 107,539 61,246 Loss from operations (102,713 ) (92,735 ) (52,227 ) Other income (expenses) Interest and other income 4,300 3,083 983 Other income (expense), net 5 — (615 ) Total other income 4,305 3,083 368 Loss before income taxes (98,408 ) (89,652 ) (51,859 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 774 (1,099 ) 9,050 Net loss $ (97,634 ) $ (90,751 ) $ (42,809 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Unrealized gain on marketable securities, net of tax 146 45 209 Comprehensive loss $ (97,488 ) $ (90,706 ) $ (42,600 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (3.72 ) $ (3.98 ) $ (2.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 26,258,790 22,801,644 17,750,380







