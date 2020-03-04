RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019.



RCM Technologies reported revenue of $48.6 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 12.2% decrease as compared to $55.3 million for the thirteen week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.7 million for the current period, a 2.9% decrease as compared to $13.0 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $2.0 million for the current period, as compared to $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $191.1 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 4.6% decrease as compared to $200.4 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $48.6 million for the current period, a 1.5% decrease as compared to $49.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.6 million for the current period, as compared to $5.4 million for the comparable prior year period. GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $2.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $2.4 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019, a 4.8% decrease as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8.2 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018, a 8.1% decrease as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income (GAAP) can be found on the fourth page of this press release.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our Specialty Healthcare Group had a strong 2019, setting the stage to deliver what we anticipate will be another record year in 2020. Our Information Technology group delivered profitable growth in 2019 while making investments to position the business for long-term success. While we are disappointed with the performance of Engineering, we believe we have repositioned the business to begin to deliver sustainable growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond. In particular, our strategy of focusing on major utilities and OEMs that have one billion dollar plus capital spending budgets in growing markets is starting to bear fruit.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, “We expect cash flow from operations to exceed $10 million in fiscal 2020. We believe we will materially deleverage the business in 2020, especially in the first half. We are already making good progress in the first quarter.”

About RCM

RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com .

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Thirteen Week Periods Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Revenue $48,550 $55,271 Cost of services 35,893 42,239 Gross profit 12,657 13,032 Selling, general and administrative 10,225 10,477 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 317 326 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80 85 Severance, professional fees and other charges - 200 Tax credit professional fees 47 371 Operating income 1,988 1,573 Other expense, net (470 ) (517 ) Income before income taxes 1,518 1,056 Income tax expense 509 457 Net income $1,009 $599 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.08 $0.05





Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Revenue $191,100 $200,352 Cost of services 142,508 151,042 Gross profit 48,592 49,310 Selling, general and administrative 40,390 40,386 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,261 1,442 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 327 125 Severance, professional fees and other charges - 1,571 Tax credit professional fees 47 371 Operating income 6,567 5,415 Other expense, net (1,745 ) (1,507 ) Income before income taxes 4,822 3,908 Income tax expense 764 1,193 Net income $4,058 $2,715 Diluted net earnings per share data $0.31 $0.22





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data

(In Thousands) December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018

(Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $1,847 $482 Accounts receivable, net $59,760 $52,335 Total current assets $70,657 $58,811 Total assets $96,173 $81,510 Total current liabilities $21,408 $23,188 Borrowing under line of credit $34,761 $27,540 Net debt (borrowings less cash) $32,914 $27,058 Total liabilities $63,770 $54,311 Stockholders’ equity $32,403 $27,199

RCM Technologies, Inc.

Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure. Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance. In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

Thirteen

Week Periods Ended Fifty-Two

Week Periods Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 GAAP net income $1,009 $599 $4,058 $2,715 Income tax expense 509 457 764 1,193 Interest expense 419 396 1,695 1,367 Imputed interest on contingent consideration 21 104 61 104 Depreciation of property and equipment 317 326 1,261 1,442 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80 85 327 125 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,355 $1,967 $8,166 $6,946 Adjustments Severance, professional fees and other charges - 200 - 1,571 Tax credit professional fees 47 371 47 371 Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 30 17 (11 ) 36 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,432 $2,555 $8,202 $8,924





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Week Periods Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net income $1,009 $599 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,945 2,167 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,442 ) (6,017 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,128 ) 423 Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (1,216 ) (156 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 281 1,240 Accrued payroll and related costs 644 430 Right of use assets and liabilities (9 ) - Income taxes payable 8 (814 ) Total adjustments (1,917 ) (2,727 ) Cash used in operating activities (908 ) (2,128 ) Net cash used in investing activities (67 ) (1,160 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,467 3,081 Effect of exchange rate changes (38 ) (21 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,454 ($228 )





Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended December 28,

2019 December 29,

2018 Net income $4,058 $2,715 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 3,881 4,694 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,626 ) (7,681 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (645 ) (170 ) Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (293 ) (1,716 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,085 ) 1,021 Accrued payroll and related costs (1,342 ) 1,335 Right of use assets and liabilities 236 - Income taxes payable 38 (262 ) Total adjustments (8,836 ) (2,779 ) Cash used in operating activities (4,778 ) (64 ) Net cash used in investing activities (363 ) (2,583 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,627 346 Effect of exchange rate changes (121 ) (68 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,365 ($2,369 )





RCM Technologies, Inc.

Summary of Selected Income Statement Data

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Thirteen Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $15,095 $25,043 $8,412 $48,550 Cost of services 10,729 19,069 6,095 35,893 Gross profit $4,366 $5,974 $2,317 $12,657 Gross profit margin 28.9 % 23.9 % 27.5 % 26.1 %





Thirteen Week Period Ended December 29, 2018 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $23,666 $23,064 $8,541 $55,271 Cost of services 17,782 18,038 6,419 42,239 Gross profit $5,884 $5,026 $2,122 $13,032 Gross profit margin 24.9 % 21.8 % 24.8 % 23.6 %





Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 28, 2019 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $67,873 $89,348 $33,879 $191,100 Cost of services 49,395 68,464 24,649 142,508 Gross profit $18,478 $20,884 $9,230 $48,592 Gross profit margin 27.2 % 23.4 % 27.2 % 25.4 %





Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 29, 2018 Engineering Specialty

Health Care Information

Technology Consolidated Revenue $86,078 $83,663 $30,611 $200,352 Cost of services 63,488 64,860 22,694 151,042 Gross profit $22,590 $18,803 $7,917 $49,310 Gross profit margin 26.2 % 22.5 % 25.9 % 24.6 %





