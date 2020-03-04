There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,018 in the last 365 days.

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $48.6 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 12.2% decrease as compared to $55.3 million for the thirteen week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $12.7 million for the current period, a 2.9% decrease as compared to $13.0 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $2.0 million for the current period, as compared to $1.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $1.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $0.6 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $191.1 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 28, 2019 (the current period), a 4.6% decrease as compared to $200.4 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $48.6 million for the current period, a 1.5% decrease as compared to $49.3 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $6.6 million for the current period, as compared to $5.4 million for the comparable prior year period.  GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to $2.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $2.4 million for the thirteen week period ended December 28, 2019, a 4.8% decrease as compared to $2.6 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company had adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $8.2 million for the fifty-two week period ended December 29, 2018, a 8.1% decrease as compared to $8.9 million for the comparable prior year period.  A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to EBITDA (non-GAAP) and net income (GAAP) can be found on the fourth page of this press release.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our Specialty Healthcare Group had a strong 2019, setting the stage to deliver what we anticipate will be another record year in 2020. Our Information Technology group delivered profitable growth in 2019 while making investments to position the business for long-term success. While we are disappointed with the performance of Engineering, we believe we have repositioned the business to begin to deliver sustainable growth in fiscal 2020 and beyond. In particular, our strategy of focusing on major utilities and OEMs that have one billion dollar plus capital spending budgets in growing markets is starting to bear fruit.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, added, “We expect cash flow from operations to exceed $10 million in fiscal 2020. We believe we will materially deleverage the business in 2020, especially in the first half. We are already making good progress in the first quarter.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, March 5, 2020, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The dial-in number is (866) 403-9129.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services.  RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors.  RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America.  Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions.  In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances.  Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
     
  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		 
Revenue $48,550   $55,271  
Cost of services 35,893   42,239  
Gross profit 12,657   13,032  
Selling, general and administrative 10,225   10,477  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 317   326  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80   85  
Severance, professional fees and other charges -   200  
Tax credit professional fees 47   371  
Operating income 1,988   1,573  
Other expense, net (470 ) (517 )
Income before income taxes 1,518   1,056  
Income tax expense 509   457  
Net income $1,009   $599  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.08   $0.05  
         


  Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended  
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		 
Revenue $191,100   $200,352  
Cost of services 142,508   151,042  
Gross profit 48,592   49,310  
Selling, general and administrative 40,390   40,386  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,261   1,442  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 327   125  
Severance, professional fees and other charges -   1,571  
Tax credit professional fees 47   371  
Operating income 6,567   5,415  
Other expense, net (1,745 ) (1,507 )
Income before income taxes 4,822   3,908  
Income tax expense 764   1,193  
Net income $4,058   $2,715  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.31   $0.22  
         


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)
         
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018
 		 
  (Unaudited)      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,847   $482  
Accounts receivable, net $59,760   $52,335  
Total current assets $70,657   $58,811  
Total assets $96,173   $81,510  
Total current liabilities $21,408   $23,188  
Borrowing under line of credit $34,761   $27,540  
Net debt (borrowings less cash) $32,914   $27,058  
Total liabilities $63,770   $54,311  
Stockholders’ equity $32,403   $27,199  
         

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP data, which adjusts for the categories of expenses described below, is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Our management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis.  We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are performance measures and have provided a reconciliation between net income and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.  Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company's GAAP net income measure and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA” for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018.

  Thirteen
Week Periods Ended 		  Fifty-Two
Week Periods Ended 		 
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		 
GAAP net income $1,009   $599   $4,058   $2,715  
Income tax expense 509   457   764   1,193  
Interest expense 419   396   1,695   1,367  
Imputed interest on contingent consideration 21   104   61   104  
Depreciation of property and equipment 317   326   1,261   1,442  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 80   85   327   125  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,355   $1,967   $8,166   $6,946  
                 
Adjustments                
Severance, professional fees and other charges -   200   -   1,571  
Tax credit professional fees 47   371   47   371  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 30   17   (11 ) 36  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2,432   $2,555   $8,202   $8,924  
                 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
     
  Thirteen Week Periods Ended  
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		 
Net income $1,009   $599  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 1,945   2,167  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable (2,442 ) (6,017 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,128 ) 423  
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (1,216 ) (156 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 281   1,240  
Accrued payroll and related costs 644   430  
Right of use assets and liabilities (9 ) -  
Income taxes payable 8   (814 )
Total adjustments (1,917 ) (2,727 )
Cash used in operating activities (908 ) (2,128 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities (67 ) (1,160 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 2,467   3,081  
Effect of exchange rate changes (38 ) (21 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,454   ($228 )
         


  Fifty-Two Week Periods Ended  
  December 28,
2019 		  December 29,
2018 		 
Net income $4,058   $2,715  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 3,881   4,694  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable (7,626 ) (7,681 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (645 ) (170 )
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (293 ) (1,716 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,085 ) 1,021  
Accrued payroll and related costs (1,342 ) 1,335  
Right of use assets and liabilities 236   -  
Income taxes payable 38   (262 )
Total adjustments (8,836 ) (2,779 )
Cash used in operating activities (4,778 ) (64 )
         
Net cash used in investing activities (363 ) (2,583 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 6,627   346  
Effect of exchange rate changes (121 ) (68 )
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $1,365   ($2,369 )
         


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
     
  Thirteen Week Period Ended December 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $15,095   $25,043   $8,412   $48,550  
Cost of services 10,729   19,069   6,095   35,893  
Gross profit $4,366   $5,974   $2,317   $12,657  
Gross profit margin 28.9 % 23.9 % 27.5 % 26.1 %


  Thirteen Week Period Ended December 29, 2018  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $23,666   $23,064   $8,541   $55,271  
Cost of services 17,782   18,038   6,419   42,239  
Gross profit $5,884   $5,026   $2,122   $13,032  
Gross profit margin 24.9 % 21.8 % 24.8 % 23.6 %


  Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 28, 2019  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $67,873   $89,348   $33,879   $191,100  
Cost of services 49,395   68,464   24,649   142,508  
Gross profit $18,478   $20,884   $9,230   $48,592  
Gross profit margin 27.2 % 23.4 % 27.2 % 25.4 %


  Fifty-Two Week Period Ended December 29, 2018  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		   Consolidated  
                 
Revenue $86,078   $83,663   $30,611   $200,352  
Cost of services 63,488   64,860   22,694   151,042  
Gross profit $22,590   $18,803   $7,917   $49,310  
Gross profit margin 26.2 % 22.5 % 25.9 % 24.6 %
                 


RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel:  856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.