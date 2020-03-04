There were 599 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,018 in the last 365 days.

RigNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions and specialized applications, announced its results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Full year 2019 revenue of $242.9 million, net loss of $19.2 million or $0.97 per share
  • Fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $64.1 million,  net loss of $0.5 million or $0.03 per share
  • Quarterly and full year results include a gain on the sale of certain non-core assets of $4.2 million or $0.21 per share
  • Increased revenue 1.7% to $242.9 million compared to the prior year and by 5.1% to $64.1 million compared to the prior quarter
  • Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 18.1% to $41.1 million compared to the prior year and by 8.3% to $11.9 million compared to the prior quarter
  • Increased Managed Communications Services (MCS) Sites served by 1.3% compared to the prior year quarter to 1,340
  • Increased quarterly Apps and IoT revenue 59.1% compared to the prior year quarter, 8.8% compared to prior quarter and increased full year Apps & IoT revenue by 37.5% compared to the prior year
  • Project backlog of $26.2 million

“RigNet delivered solid operating results in 2019, further validating the strategic plan that we are executing against,” said Steven Pickett, Chief Executive Officer and President.  “In 2019, Adjusted EBITDA increased compared to the prior year quarter every quarter, reaching $11.9 million in the fourth quarter. Customers are continuing to embrace our bundled software solutions because they align with their business digitization priorities, resulting in increased market share in a challenging offshore managed communications services environment.  In the fourth quarter, we achieved an important milestone in our Apps & IoT segment by eclipsing $10 million in revenue for the first time, a 59% increase over the fourth quarter 2018.  I am proud of the team’s performance across the world and am pleased with the confidence our customers are placing in RigNet as they more frequently select us to be a partner in their journey to implement their digitalization plans.”

Quarterly revenue was $64.1 million, an increase of $3.1 million, or 5.1%, compared to $61.0 million in the prior quarter, and an increase of $3.9 million, or 6.4%, compared to $60.2 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Compared to the prior quarter, Systems Integration (SI) grew by $5.1 million, or 52.5% due to progress on certain large projects and Apps & IoT revenue grew by $0.8 million, or 8.8% primarily due to increasing contributions from IntelieTM customers. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.8 million, or 6.6%, in Managed Communications Services (MCS) revenue largely due to lower VSAT revenue coupled with lower equipment sales. Compared to the fourth quarter 2018, Apps & IoT revenue grew by $3.7 million, or 59.1% primarily due to Intelie. SI revenue grew by $3.7 million, or 33.6% primarily due to progress on certain large projects. These increases were partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in MCS revenue primarily due to the loss of drilling contractor Noble Corporation plc as a customer at the end of 2017.  

Net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter 2019 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.5 million, or $0.02 per share, in the third quarter 2019 and net loss attributable to common stockholders of $49.7 million, or $2.62 per share, in the fourth quarter 2018 including the GX charge. Excluding the GX charge, fourth quarter 2018 quarterly net income was $0.9 million or $0.05 per share.

Revenue for full year 2019 increased $4.1 million, or 1.7%, to $242.9 million, compared to full year 2018 revenue of $238.9 million.  Year-over-year Apps & IoT revenue grew $9.7 million, or 37.5%, SI revenue grew by $1.1 million, or 2.7%. These increases were partially offset by a $6.7 million, or 3.9%, decrease in MCS revenue. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $19.2 million or $0.97 per share, compared to 2018 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $62.5 million or $3.34 per share, including the GX charge, or a net loss attributable to common of $11.8 million, or $0.63 per share, excluding the GX charge.

Fourth quarter and 2019 full year results include a gain on the sale of certain non-core assets of $4.2 million or $0.21 per share.  Excluding this gain, net loss attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.8 million, or $0.24 per share and net loss for full year 2019 attributable to common stockholders of $23.4 million, or $1.18 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined and reconciled to GAAP net loss (as described below), increased $0.9 million, or 8.3%, to $11.9 million compared to $11.0 million in the prior quarter and increased $1.4 million, or 13.1%, compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.3 million, or 18.1%, to $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $34.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Capital expenditures for the three months and year ending December 31, 2019 totaled $8.0 million and $25.5 million, respectively, compared to $10.8 million and $30.5 million for the three months and year ending December 31, 2018, respectively. Capital expenditures were $5.9 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. As of December 31, 2019, accrued capital expenditures were $2.5 million compared to $2.1 million as of December 31, 2018 or a difference of $0.4 million. Additionally, in the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company vendor-financed $2.8 million of equipment in the Managed Communication Services segment, which is included in short and long-term liabilities on the balance sheet. After accounting for the accrued capital expenditures and vendor financed equipment, capital expenditures on a cash basis were $5.6 million and $22.4 million, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Credit Agreement Amendment and Extension

In the first quarter of 2020, RigNet refinanced its Credit Agreement with the existing bank group. The Credit Agreement 1) increases the Revolving Facility $15.0 million to $100.0 million and extends the maturity to August 31, 2022; 2) replaces outstanding Term Notes by transferring $14.5 million to the Revolving Facility and establishes a new $16.0 million Term Facility with maturity of March 31, 2022; 3) sets the allowable Consolidated Leverage Ratio at 3.25 times Consolidated EBITDA (both terms as defined in the Credit Facility) through third quarter 2020, thereafter stepping down to 3.00 times through second quarter 2021, thereafter stepping down to 2.75 times through the maturity date of the Revolving Facility; 4) maintains the attractive pricing grid currently enjoyed by the Company; and 5) establishes a $30.0 million accordion.

Contracting and Operational Update

During the fourth quarter of 2019, RigNet signed a multi-year agreement with BP to provide Intelie LIVE machine learning based analytics to BP’s Remote Collaboration Center, in order to improve the operational efficiency and productivity of BP’s onshore and offshore drilling operations. Furthermore, after winning a public bid, RigNet signed a multi-year agreement with Petrobras to provide fully Managed Communication services with O3B VSAT technology on six of their FPSO installations, which is in addition to the four FPSOs Petrobras awarded to RigNet in 2018.  

MCS Site count in the fourth quarter 2019 grew by 1.3% to 1,340 from 1,323 in the fourth quarter 2018 driven primarily by increases in offshore production, and compares to 1,386 in the prior quarter, which is a decrease of 3.3% driven primarily by maritime sites in North America and other sites, which are predominately on land in North America.

Project backlog (using percentage of completion accounting) was $26.2 million and $45.5 million as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and was $35.9 million as of September 30, 2019.

Additional Detail

In the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded $4.3 million in net gain on the sale of property plant and equipment, and a net $1.2 million increase in fair value of earn-outs / contingent consideration consisting of a $1.6 million increase in the fair value of the Intelie earn-out partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in the Cyphre contingent consideration. In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $0.2 million in restructuring costs associated with consolidating three legacy facilities into our new Lafayette, Louisiana office and a credit of $0.4 million in GX dispute phase II costs. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a $50.6 million charge, net of approximately $0.2 million of prior accruals, for the GX dispute, $0.2 million of executive departure costs, and $0.2 million of acquisition costs, as well as a net $1.5 million increase in the fair value of earn-outs / contingent consideration which is composed of a $1.8 million increase in fair value related to Intelie partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease related to Cyphre. All items listed above are added back to net loss in our non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA.

Earnings Call Information

An Earnings Call for investors will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, March 5, 2020, to discuss RigNet’s fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.  The call may be accessed live over the telephone by dialing +1 (877) 845-0777, or, for international callers, +1 (760) 298-5090.  Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto RigNet’s website at www.rig.net in the Investors – Webcasts and Presentations section.  A replay of the conference call webcast will also be available on our website for approximately thirty days following the call.

About RigNet

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning global IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world.   

For more information on RigNet, please visit www.rig.net.  RigNet is a registered trademark of RigNet, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – that is, statements related to future, not past, events.  Opinions, expectations with respect to conditions in the oil and gas industry, customer perceptions of value, entry into new customer contracts, growth prospects, and the ultimate payout amount of any earnout / contingent consideration are examples of forward-looking statements in this press release.  Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance, including the expected benefits of acquiring and integrating other businesses, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “plan” or other similar words.  These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s most recent 10-K filing, and ultimately may not prove to be accurate.  Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  For further discussion of risks and uncertainties, individuals should refer to RigNet’s SEC filings.  RigNet undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release.  You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.  All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release contains the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA, a measure we believe is useful to investors as a supplemental measure to evaluate overall operating performance and is an integral component of financial covenant ratios in our credit agreement.  Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.  We refer you to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, to be filed with the SEC on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020, for a more detailed discussion of the uses and limitations of Adjusted EBITDA.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation and amortization; impairment of goodwill, intangibles, property, plant and equipment; (gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements; change in fair value of earn-outs and contingent consideration; stock-based compensation; acquisition costs; executive departure costs; restructuring charges; the GX dispute; the GX dispute Phase II costs and non-recurring items.

A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is found in the table below.

Media / Investor Relations Contact  
Lee M. Ahlstrom, SVP & CFO Tel:  +1 (281) 674-0699
RigNet, Inc. investor.relations@rig.net

RIGNET, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2019     September 30,
2019 		    December 31, 2018     December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    (in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of                                        
Comprehensive Income Data:                                        
Revenue   $ 64,096     $ 60,993     $ 60,244     $ 242,931     $ 238,854  
Expenses:                                        
Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)     41,116       35,662       35,942       149,753       146,603  
Depreciation and amortization     7,366       7,172       8,398       31,129       33,154  
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration     1,215       -       1,493       2,499       3,543  
Gain on sales of property, plant and
  equipment, net of retirements		     (4,240 )     -       -       (4,240 )     -  
GX dispute     -       -       50,612       -       50,612  
Selling and marketing     2,701       2,784       2,978       12,230       12,844  
General and administrative     10,325       12,377       12,095       53,630       53,193  
Total expenses     58,483       57,995       111,518       245,001       299,949  
Operating income (loss)     5,613       2,998       (51,274 )     (2,070 )     (61,095 )
Other expense, net     (1,173 )     (2,270 )     (1,152 )     (5,971 )     (3,965 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     4,440       728       (52,426 )     (8,041 )     (65,060 )
Income tax (expense) benefit     (4,877 )     (998 )     2,735       (10,745 )     2,746  
Net loss   $ (437 )   $ (270 )   $ (49,691 )   $ (18,786 )   $ (62,314 )
                                         
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted                                        
Net loss attributable to RigNet, Inc.
  common stockholders		   $ (523 )   $ (494 )   $ (49,721 )   $ (19,156 )   $ (62,453 )
Net loss per share attributable to
  RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, basic		   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (2.62 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (3.34 )
Net loss per share attributable to
  RigNet, Inc. common stockholders, diluted		   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (2.62 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (3.34 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic     19,975       19,970       18,948       19,832       18,713  
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted     19,975       19,970       18,948       19,832       18,713  
                                         
Unaudited Non-GAAP Data:                                        
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,929     $ 11,010     $ 10,546     $ 41,100     $ 34,793  

RIGNET, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,
2019 		    September 30,
2019 		    December 31,
2018 		    December 31,
2019 		    December 31,
2018 		 
    (in thousands)  
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:                                        
Net loss   $ (437 )   $ (270 )   $ (49,691 )   $ (18,786 )   $ (62,314 )
Interest expense     1,667       1,784       1,196       5,958       3,969  
Depreciation and amortization     7,366       7,172       8,398       31,129       33,154  
(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements     (4,259 )     8       297       (4,240 )     331  
Stock-based compensation     1,489       1,504       344       8,621       4,712  
Restructuring costs     -       158       178       731       842  
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent
  consideration		     1,215       -       1,493       2,499       3,543  
Executive departure costs     -       -       245       -       406  
Acquisition costs     11       76       209       497       2,284  
GX dispute     -       -       50,612       -       50,612  
GX dispute Phase II costs     -       (420 )     -       3,946       -  
Income tax expense (benefit)     4,877       998       (2,735 )     10,745       (2,746 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)   $ 11,929     $ 11,010     $ 10,546     $ 41,100     $ 34,793  

RIGNET, INC.
Segment Information
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2019     September 30,
2019 		    December 31, 2018     December 31, 2019     December 31, 2018  
    (in thousands)  
Managed Communications Services                                        
Revenue   $ 39,264     $ 42,055     $ 42,869     $ 164,857     $ 171,574  
Cost of revenue     24,235       24,156       26,120       100,394       105,101  
Depreciation and amortization     5,042       5,037       5,746       21,403       22,759  
Selling, general and administrative     2,842       3,303       3,431       13,288       16,448  
Operating income   $ 7,145     $ 9,559     $ 7,572     $ 29,772     $ 27,266  
                                         
Applications and Internet-of-Things                                        
Revenue   $ 10,083     $ 9,265     $ 6,338     $ 35,368     $ 25,713  
Cost of revenue     4,264       4,091       3,459       17,239       13,386  
Depreciation and amortization     1,217       1,218       1,226       4,892       4,570  
Selling, general and administrative     1,552       1,599       657       4,551       1,961  
Operating income   $ 3,050     $ 2,357     $ 996     $ 8,686     $ 5,796  
                                         
Systems Integration                                        
Revenue   $ 14,749     $ 9,673     $ 11,037     $ 42,706     $ 41,567  
Cost of revenue     12,618       7,415       6,364       32,120       28,116  
Depreciation and amortization     171       155       589       1,627       2,511  
Selling, general and administrative     372       464       438       2,530       1,698  
Operating income   $ 1,588     $ 1,639     $ 3,646     $ 6,429     $ 9,242  

NOTE: Consolidated balances include the segments above along with corporate activities and intercompany eliminations.

RIGNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

    December 31,  
    2019     2018  
    (in thousands, except share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 12,941     $ 21,711  
Restricted cash     42       41  
Accounts receivable, net     67,059       67,450  
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (CIEB)     13,275       7,138  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,500       6,767  
Total current assets     99,817       103,107  
Property, plant and equipment, net     60,118       63,585  
Restricted cash     1,522       1,544  
Goodwill     46,792       46,631  
Intangibles, net     30,145       33,733  
Right-of-use lease asset     6,829       -  
Deferred tax and other assets     5,757       10,325  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 250,980     $ 258,925  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 28,517     $ 20,568  
Accrued expenses     16,660       16,374  
Current maturities of long-term debt     10,793       4,942  
Income taxes payable     2,649       2,431  
GX dispute accrual     750       50,765  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities     11,173       5,863  
Total current liabilities     70,542       100,943  
Long-term debt     96,934       72,085  
Deferred revenue     855       318  
Deferred tax liability     2,672       652  
Right-of-use lease liability - long-term portion     6,329       -  
Other liabilities     26,771       28,943  
Total liabilities     204,103       202,941  
                 
Equity:                
Stockholders' equity                
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no
  shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018		     -       -  
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 190,000,000 shares authorized;
  19,979,284 and 19,464,847 shares issued and outstanding at
  December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively		     20       19  
Treasury stock - 203,756 and 91,567 shares at December 31, 2019
  and 2018, respectively, at cost		     (2,693 )     (1,270 )
Additional paid-in capital     184,571       172,946  
Accumulated deficit     (115,673 )     (96,517 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (19,502 )     (19,254 )
Total stockholders' equity     46,723       55,924  
Non-redeemable, non-controlling interest     154       60  
Total equity     46,877       55,984  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 250,980     $ 258,925  

RIGNET, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

    Year Ended December 31,  
    2019     2018     2017  
    (in thousands)  
Cash flows from operating activities:                        
Net loss   $ (18,786 )   $ (62,314 )   $ (16,197 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operations:                        
Depreciation and amortization     31,129       33,154       30,845  
Stock-based compensation     8,621       4,712       3,703  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     352       184       217  
Deferred taxes     4,643       (5,263 )     3,917  
Change in fair value of earn-out/contingent consideration     2,499       3,543       (320 )
Accretion of discount of contingent consideration payable for acquisitions     341       450       624  
(Gain) loss on sales of property, plant and equipment, net of retirements     (4,240 )     331       55  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:                        
Accounts receivable     160       (15,254 )     203  
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted
  contracts		     (5,904 )     (4,103 )     122  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,155       (1,026 )     4,659  
Right-of-use lease asset     (1,724 )     -       -  
Accounts payable     7,481       7,527       2,733  
Accrued expenses     594       279       3,601  
GX dispute     (50,000 )     50,612       -  
Deferred revenue and other current liabilities     1,249       1,565       4,933  
Right-of-use lease liability     1,282       -       -  
Other liabilities     (136 )     (5,149 )     (9,867 )
Payout of TECNOR contingent consideration - inception to date change in fair value portion     -       (1,575 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (20,284 )     7,673       29,228  
Cash flows from investing activities:                        
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)     -       (5,208 )     (32,205 )
Capital expenditures     (22,374 )     (30,072 )     (18,284 )
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment     5,831       1,082       499  
Net cash used in investing activities     (16,543 )     (34,198 )     (49,990 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon the exercise of stock options     5       970       916  
Stock withheld to cover employee taxes on stock-based compensation     (1,423 )     (1,154 )     (116 )
Subsidiary distributions to non-controlling interest     (276 )     (157 )     (76 )
Payout of TECNOR contingent consideration - fair value on acquisition
  date portion		     -       (6,425 )     -  
Proceeds from borrowings     49,498       23,750       15,000  
Repayments of long-term debt     (19,220 )     (5,129 )     (18,171 )
Payments of financing fees     (486 )     -       (400 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     28,098       11,855       (2,847 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents     (8,729 )     (14,670 )     (23,609 )
Cash and cash equivalents:                        
Balance, January 1,     23,296       36,141       58,805  
Changes in foreign currency translation     (62 )     1,825       945  
Balance, December 31,   $ 14,505     $ 23,296     $ 36,141  

RIGNET, INC.
Selected Operational Data
MCS Site Count
(Unaudited)

    4th Quarter     3rd Quarter     2nd Quarter     1st Quarter     4th Quarter  
    2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
Selected Operational Data:                                        
Offshore drilling rigs (1)     185       184       182       185       184  
Offshore Production     385       384       375       368       347  
Maritime     171       184       183       180       181  
Other sites (2)     599       634       644       627       611  
Total     1,340       1,386       1,384       1,360       1,323  
Project Backlog (in thousands)   $ 26,178     $ 35,855     $ 37,116     $ 43,058     $ 45,536  

(1)      Includes jack up, semi-submersible and drillship rigs
(2)      Includes U.S. and International land sites, completion sites, man-camps, remote offices, and supply bases and offshore-related supply bases, shore offices, tender rigs and platform rigs


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.