21Vianet Group, Inc. Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("21Vianet" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call at 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 16.2% to RMB1.05 billion (US$150.6 million) from RMB901.9 million in the same period of 2018.





Adjusted cash gross profit increased by 4.1% to RMB425.9 million (US$61.2 million) from RMB409.2 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted cash gross margin was 40.6%, compared to 45.4% in the same period of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 3.3% to RMB263.8 million (US$37.9 million) from RMB255.3 million in the same period of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.2%, compared to 28.3% in the same period of 2018.





Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB444.8 million (US$63.9 million), compared to RMB237.0 million in the same period of 2018.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 11.4% to RMB3.79 billion (US$544.3 million) from RMB3.40 billion in the full year of 2018.





Adjusted cash gross profit increased by 8.0% to RMB1.63 billion (US$234.6 million) from RMB1.51 billion in the full year of 2018. Adjusted cash gross margin was 43.1%, compared to 44.5% in the full year of 2018.





Adjusted EBITDA increased by 14.5% to RMB1.05 billion (US$150.9 million) from RMB917.7 million in the full year of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 27.7% from 27.0% in the full year of 2018.





Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB707.4 million (US$101.6 million), compared to RMB705.0 million in the full year of 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Hosting MRR 1 per cabinet increased to RMB8,822 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB8,457 in the same period of 2018 and RMB8,711 in the third quarter of 2019.





per cabinet increased to RMB8,822 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB8,457 in the same period of 2018 and RMB8,711 in the third quarter of 2019. Total cabinets under management increased to 36,291 as of December 31, 2019, compared to 32,116 as of September 30, 2019, and 30,654 as of December 31, 2018. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 32,047 cabinets in its self-built data centers and 4,244 cabinets in its partnered data centers.





Utilization rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 fell slightly to 65.6% from 66.2% in the third quarter of 2019, mainly due to the delivery of a large number of additional cabinets in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Mr. Alvin Wang, Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, stated, “2019 was a productive year for 21Vianet as we met both our capacity expansion and financial targets. Notably, during the quarter, we signed a memorandum of understanding with an industry-leading wholesale customer, marking a significant milestone for the company and illustrating the attractiveness of our IDC services for large-scale clients. Moreover, during the quarter, we continued to see strong demand from our retail customers for both scalable space and turn-key hybrid IT solutions. As such, we remain optimistic about future opportunities in China’s IDC industry and confident in our ability to seize them, owing to our established competitive advantages in the field. Going forward, we will remain focused on securing additional pipeline resources in key markets, upgrading our technology on a continual basis, and ensuring the reliability of our operations to provide customers with premium IDC services.”

Ms. Sharon Liu, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, “With both our revenues and adjusted EBITDA meeting our previous guidance expectations, we delivered a solid quarterly financial performance to conclude 2019. In particular, we are pleased to have obtained additional capital as part of our three-year growth plan to fund those initiatives which will enable us to reach our development goals going forward. Looking into 2020, we will maintain our focus on expanding our cabinet capacity, ramping up our financial growth, and optimizing our operational efficiency. In addition, we will also continue to implement a prudent financial policy while closely monitoring the development of the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES: Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 16.2% to RMB1.05 billion (US$150.6 million) from RMB901.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 6.8% from RMB981.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the growing demand for data centers in the domestic market, driven by the ongoing expansion of corporate digitization across China.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB247.9 million (US$35.6 million), compared to RMB246.3 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB222.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 23.6%, compared to 27.3% in the same period of 2018 and 22.7% in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was mainly due to the delivery of additional pipeline capacity.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, increased by 4.1% to RMB425.9 million (US$61.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB409.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 7.3% from RMB396.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted cash gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 40.6%, compared to 45.4% in the same period of 2018 and 40.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB244.4 million (US$35.1 million), compared to RMB181.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and RMB157.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses increased to 23.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 20.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 16.0% in the third quarter of 2019.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 28.4% to RMB63.2 million (US$9.1 million) from RMB49.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 20.6% from RMB52.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase of sales and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the Company’s business expansion efforts and the related increase in sales commissions to staff.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB24.9 million (US$3.6 million), compared to RMB23.6 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB22.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were RMB110.0 million (US$15.8 million), compared to RMB131.0 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB82.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to the Company’s continuous efforts in maximizing its operating efficiency.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables, and impairment of receivables from equity investees, increased by 6.8% to RMB184.2 million (US$26.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019 from RMB172.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing an increase of 26.0% from RMB146.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses reduced to 17.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and increased from 14.9% in the third quarter of 2019.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 3.3% to RMB263.8 million (US$37.9 million) from RMB255.3 million in the same period of 2018, representing a decrease of 3.2% from RMB272.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2019 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.6 million (US$1.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 28.3% in the same period of 2018 and 27.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB16.4 million (US$2.4 million), compared to a net loss of RMB114.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a net loss of RMB69.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2019 included a foreign exchange gain of RMB22.5 million (US$3.2 million), compared to RMB2.5 million in the same period of 2018 and a foreign exchange loss of RMB40.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, and an interest expense of RMB88.4 million (US$12.7 million), compared to RMB72.4 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB96.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.02 (US$0.3 cent) in the fourth quarter of 2019, which represents the equivalent of RMB0.12 (US$1.8 cent) per American Depositary Share ("ADS"). Each ADS represents six ordinary shares. Diluted loss per share is calculated using net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were RMB2.72 billion (US$390.9 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2019 was RMB444.8 million (US$63.9 million), compared to RMB237.0 million in the same period of 2018 and RMB103.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

REVENUES: Net revenues in the full year of 2019 increased by 11.4% to RMB3.79 billion (US$544.3 million) from RMB3.40 billion in the full year of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the same factors that led to the quarterly increase.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the full year of 2019 was RMB939.4 million (US$134.9 million), compared to RMB944.9 million in the full year of 2018. Gross margin was 24.8% in the full year of 2019, compared to 27.8% in the full year of 2018.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, increased by 8.0% to RMB1.63 billion (US$234.6 million) in the full year of 2019 from RMB1.51 billion in the full year of 2018. Adjusted cash gross margin in the full year of 2019 was 43.1%, compared to 44.5% in the full year of 2018.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the full year of 2019 increased by 7.0% to RMB757.2 million (US$108.8 million) from RMB707.4 million in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses decreased to 20.0% in the full year of 2019 from 20.8% in the full year of 2018. The decrease of operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was primarily due to the successful implementation of the Company’s efficiency enhancement initiatives.

Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2019 were RMB206.3 million (US$29.6 million), compared to RMB172.2 million in the full year of 2018.

Research and development expenses in the full year of 2019 were RMB88.8 million (US$12.8 million), compared to RMB92.1 million in the full year of 2018.

General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2019 were RMB415.3 million (US$59.7 million), compared to RMB462.6 million in the full year of 2018.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables, and impairment of receivables from equity investees, decreased by 0.2% to RMB663.0 million (US$95.2 million) in the full year of 2019 from RMB664.4 million in the full year of 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses decreased to 17.5% in the full year of 2019 from 19.5% in the full year of 2018.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2019 increased by 14.5% to RMB1.05 billion (US$150.9 million) from RMB917.7 million in the full year of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2019 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB43.9 million (US$6.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 27.7% in the full year of 2019 from 27.0% in the full year of 2018.

NET PROFIT/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders for 2019 was RMB182.3 million (US$26.2 million), compared to a net loss of RMB205.1 million in the full year of 2018. Net loss in the full year of 2019 included a foreign exchange loss of RMB28.0 million (US$4.0 million), compared to RMB81.1 million in the full year of 2018.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.27 (US$0.04) for the full year of 2019, which represents the equivalent of RMB1.62 (US$0.24) per ADS. Diluted loss per share is calculated using net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB707.4 million (US$101.6 million) in the full year of 2019 compared to RMB705.0 million in the full year of 2018.

Recent Development

In February 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into convertible note purchase agreements with a group of investors led by Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Pte. Ltd. for a total of US$200 million in convertible notes. These agreements are subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All convertible notes will mature in five years from the date of issuance.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB1,070 million to RMB1,090 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB245 million to RMB265 million.

For the full year of 2020, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB4,600 million to RMB4,800 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1,250 million to RMB1,350 million. The midpoints of the Company’s updated estimates imply an increase of 24% year over year both in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA.

The forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and its operational conditions, which do not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the COVID-19 epidemic and are subject to change.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, 21Vianet considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the SEC as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.9618 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2019, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About 21Vianet

21Vianet Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. 21Vianet provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security and speed of its customers' Internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in 21Vianet's data centers and connect to China's Internet backbone. 21Vianet operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of nearly 5,000 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from Internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as 21Vianet's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. 21Vianet may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about 21Vianet's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: 21Vianet's goals and strategies; 21Vianet's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, 21Vianet's services; 21Vianet's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; 21Vianet's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where 21Vianet provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in 21Vianet's reports filed with, or furnished to, the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and 21Vianet undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

1Hosting MRR: Refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the hosting business.

21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) As of As of December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB US$ (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,358,556 1,808,483 259,772 Restricted cash 265,214 478,873 68,786 Accounts and notes receivable, net 524,305 657,158 94,395 Short-term investments 245,014 363,856 52,265 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,159,574 1,618,149 232,433 Amounts due from related parties 125,446 301,665 43,331 Total current assets 4,678,109 5,228,184 750,982 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 4,031,242 5,443,565 781,919 Intangible assets, net 355,313 410,595 58,978 Land use rights, net 147,493 233,154 33,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net - 1,221,616 175,474 Goodwill 989,530 989,530 142,137 Long-term investments 544,323 169,653 24,369 Amounts due from related parties 34,424 20,654 2,967 Restricted cash 37,251 69,821 10,029 Deferred tax assets 159,441 209,366 30,074 Other non-current assets 173,591 277,568 39,870 Total non-current assets 6,472,608 9,045,522 1,299,307 Total assets 11,150,717 14,273,706 2,050,289 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Short-term bank borrowings 50,000 234,500 33,684 Accounts and notes payable 389,508 296,261 42,555 Accrued expenses and other payables 659,320 975,935 140,183 Deferred revenue 57,754 57,625 8,277 Advances from customers 670,037 1,068,692 153,508 Income taxes payable 13,111 48,032 6,899 Amounts due to related parties 52,328 163,247 23,449 Current portion of long-term bank borrowings 75,284 32,500 4,668 Current portion of capital lease obligations 219,695 227,115 32,623 Current portion of deferred government grant 4,173 2,595 373 Bonds payable-current - 911,147 130,878 Operating lease liabilities - current - 451,372 64,835 Total current liabilities 2,191,210 4,469,021 641,932 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 112,000 79,500 11,419 Amounts due to related parties 504,478 526,952 75,692 Unrecognized tax benefits 6,677 2,443 351 Deferred tax liabilities 157,720 202,572 29,098 Non-current portion of capital lease obligations 765,993 896,927 128,836 Non-current portion of deferred government grant 11,619 5,906 848 Bonds payable 2,037,836 2,060,708 296,002 Operating lease liabilities - non current - 798,049 114,633 Total non-current liabilities 3,596,323 4,573,057 656,879 Shareholders' equity Treasury stock (337,683 ) (349,523 ) (50,206 ) Ordinary shares 46 46 7 Additional paid-in capital 9,141,494 9,202,567 1,321,866 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 85,979 77,904 11,190 Statutory reserves 42,403 60,469 8,687 Accumulated deficit (3,838,032 ) (4,038,390 ) (580,078 ) Total 21Vianet Group, Inc. shareholders’ equity 5,094,207 4,953,073 711,466 Noncontrolling interest 268,977 278,555 40,012 Total shareholders' equity 5,363,184 5,231,628 751,478 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,150,717 14,273,706 2,050,289





21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues 901,887 980,969 1,048,119 150,553 3,401,037 3,788,967 544,251 Cost of revenues (655,546 ) (758,414 ) (800,248 ) (114,948 ) (2,456,166 ) (2,849,518 ) (409,308 ) Gross profit 246,341 222,555 247,871 35,605 944,871 939,449 134,943 Operating expenses Other operating income 5,027 - 6,862 986 5,027 6,862 986 Sales and marketing (49,210 ) (52,399 ) (63,188 ) (9,076 ) (172,176 ) (206,309 ) (29,634 ) Research and development (23,583 ) (22,518 ) (24,920 ) (3,580 ) (92,109 ) (88,792 ) (12,754 ) General and administrative (130,963 ) (82,156 ) (109,984 ) (15,798 ) (462,637 ) (415,277 ) (59,651 ) (Allowance) reversal for doubtful debt (1,241 ) (6 ) (1,072 ) (154 ) 598 (1,557 ) (224 ) Impairment of receivables from equity investees - - (52,142 ) (7,490 ) - (52,142 ) (7,490 ) Changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables 18,528 - - - 13,905 - - Total operating expenses (181,442 ) (157,079 ) (244,444 ) (35,112 ) (707,392 ) (757,215 ) (108,767 ) Operating profit 64,899 65,476 3,427 493 237,479 182,234 26,176 Interest income 14,214 15,379 14,988 2,153 45,186 54,607 7,844 Interest expense (72,430 ) (96,936 ) (88,375 ) (12,694 ) (236,066 ) (345,955 ) (49,693 ) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries - - - - 4,843 - - Other income 7,050 2,187 22,160 3,183 58,033 36,380 5,226 Other expense (1,875 ) (127 ) (1,270 ) (182 ) (4,103 ) (5,632 ) (809 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 2,488 (40,192 ) 22,512 3,234 (81,055 ) (27,995 ) (4,021 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (969 ) (122 ) (18 ) - (18,895 ) (2,714 ) Gain (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity method investments 14,346 (55,182 ) (26,680 ) (3,831 ) 24,317 (125,256 ) (17,991 ) Income tax benefits (expenses) 46,350 (10,039 ) 24,686 3,546 (24,411 ) (5,437 ) (781 ) Loss from equity method investments (158,738 ) (1,078 ) (20,260 ) (2,910 ) (186,642 ) (50,553 ) (7,261 ) Net loss (98,042 ) (66,299 ) (22,254 ) (3,195 ) (186,736 ) (181,246 ) (26,033 ) Net (profit) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (16,020 ) (3,157 ) 5,838 839 (18,329 ) (1,046 ) (150 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (114,062 ) (69,456 ) (16,416 ) (2,356 ) (205,065 ) (182,292 ) (26,183 ) Loss per share Basic (0.17 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.30 ) (0.27 ) (0.04 ) Diluted (0.17 ) (0.10 ) (0.02 ) (0.00 ) (0.30 ) (0.27 ) (0.04 ) Shares used in loss per share computation Basic* 676,361,072 679,135,837 670,523,195 670,523,195 674,732,130 668,833,756 668,833,756 Diluted* 676,361,072 679,135,837 670,523,195 670,523,195 674,732,130 668,833,756 668,833,756 Loss per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS) Basic (1.02 ) (0.60 ) (0.12 ) (0.02 ) (1.80 ) (1.62 ) (0.24 ) Diluted (1.02 ) (0.60 ) (0.12 ) (0.02 ) (1.80 ) (1.62 ) (0.24 ) * Shares used in (loss) profit per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method.





21VIANET GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 246,341 222,555 247,871 35,605 944,871 939,449 134,943 Plus: depreciation and amortization 161,201 173,712 177,529 25,500 565,101 691,764 99,366 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 1,672 464 487 70 2,668 1,884 271 Adjusted cash gross profit 409,214 396,731 425,887 61,175 1,512,640 1,633,097 234,580 Adjusted cash gross margin 45.4% 40.4% 40.6% 40.6% 44.5% 43.1% 43.1% Operating expenses (181,442 ) (157,079 ) (244,444 ) (35,112 ) (707,392 ) (757,215 ) (108,767 ) Plus: share-based compensation expenses 27,528 10,833 8,102 1,164 56,870 42,032 6,038 Plus: changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables (18,528) - - - (13,905) - - Plus: impairment of receivables from equity investees - - 52,142 7,490 - 52,142 7,490 Adjusted operating expenses (172,442 ) (146,246 ) (184,200 ) (26,458 ) (664,427 ) (663,041 ) (95,239 ) Operating profit 64,899 65,476 3,427 493 237,479 182,234 26,176 Plus: depreciation and amortization 179,759 195,729 199,642 28,677 634,606 772,205 110,920 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 29,200 11,297 8,589 1,234 59,538 43,916 6,309 Plus: changes in the fair value of contingent purchase consideration payables (18,528 ) - - - (13,905 ) - - Plus: impairment of receivables from equity investees - - 52,142 7,490 - 52,142 7,490 Adjusted EBITDA 255,330 272,502 263,800 37,894 917,718 1,050,497 150,895 Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.3% 27.8% 25.2% 25.2% 27.0% 27.7% 27.7%





21VIANET GROUP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Amount in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) Three months ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (98,042 ) (66,299 ) (22,254 ) (3,195 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash generated from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 179,759 195,729 199,642 28,677 Stock-based compensation expenses 29,200 11,297 8,589 1,234 Others 95,122 33,913 11,992 1,723 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts and notes receivable 44,566 (133,929 ) 126,542 18,177 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (117,604 ) (84,332 ) 2,499 359 Accounts and notes payable (31,734 ) (60,121 ) (36,190 ) (5,198 ) Accrued expenses and other payables 96,432 105,076 (23,517 ) (3,378 ) Deferred revenue 5,135 16,138 (3,391 ) (487 ) Advances from customers 79,968 103,772 72,628 10,432 Others (45,802 ) (18,259 ) 108,285 15,554 Net cash generated from operating activities 237,000 102,985 444,825 63,898 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (129,910 ) (448,614 ) (458,230 ) (65,821 ) Purchases of intangible assets (8,199 ) (8,278 ) (6,919 ) (994 ) Payments for investments (101,796 ) (320,660 ) (136,840 ) (19,656 ) Proceeds from other investing activities 97,917 162,811 51,283 7,366 Net cash used in investing activities (141,988 ) (614,741 ) (550,706 ) (79,105 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from short-term bank borrowings - 200,000 4,500 646 Repayment of long-term bank borrowings (42,690 ) (44,331 ) (13,000 ) (1,867 ) Repayment of short-term bank borrowings (19,999 ) - - - Payments for capital lease (104,420 ) (83,274 ) (91,487 ) (13,141 ) Repurchase of 2020 Notes - (126,553 ) - - Payment of Issuance cost of 2021 Notes - (183 ) - - (Payments for) proceeds from other financing activities (17,324 ) 88 21,892 3,142 Net cash used in financing activities (184,433 ) (54,253 ) (78,095 ) (11,220 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 14,507 68,718 (46,956 ) (6,745 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (74,914 ) (497,291 ) (230,932 ) (33,172 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,735,935 3,085,400 2,588,109 371,759 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 2,661,021 2,588,109 2,357,177 338,587



