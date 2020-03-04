Naked Nutrients by Deseo LLC Announces Name Change to Nourishing Nutrients, LLC

supplements

ROCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naked Nutrients by Deseo LLC – a leading e-commerce site offering premium organic quality superfood supplements, announced today that it is changing its name to Nourishing Nutrients, LLC. The name change reflects the company's broader mission, commitment, and expertise in offering affordable, high-quality organic quality superfoods sourced from nature.

Along with this name change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed along with an updated website that will prominently feature the company’s focus on expanding its product lines and growing the brand. The company’s ownership and staff have not changed and will continue to offer the same premium products.

"The new name - Nourishing Nutrients, LLC - allows us to emphasize our values and business objectives of offering the purest, most natural products that nourish the body and have been shown to have excellent benefits," said Amanda Sweetman, President of Nourishing Nutrients, LLC. "As a company with its roots in organic superfoods- we are committed to using only organic certified and organic quality ingredients.”

About Nourishing Nutrients, LLC And Its Products

What started as one product to now several, Nourishing Nutrients, LLC has been delivering breakthrough organic superfood supplements with the least amount of altering for over 18 months.

The company always ensures that their ingredients contain no additives, fillers or binders and are in the most natural form for ingestion. Unlike some of its competitors, that may use some fillers or questionable elements, like magnesium stearate, stearic acid, titanium dioxide, and rice to save on costs. This is not the approach of this company. Additionally, Nourishing Nutrients uses only hot water, not alcohol or ethanol, for extraction as it is more natural. Living up to the belief that "Natural is better."

By harnessing 100% of the nutrients, Nourishing Nutrients is also able to provide customers with superior supplements that are not only gluten-free and dairy-free, but vegan, paleo and keto-friendly.

For questions please send your inquiries to: Admin@nourishingnutrients.com



