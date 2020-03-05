Hunt Military Communities Celebrates Canine Veterans for Canine Veterans Day

Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities Seeking Stories of Canine Veterans

EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hunt Military Communities ("Hunt") is looking to recognize canine veterans and their service to the country, in honor of Canine Veterans Day. Canine Veterans Day, nationally recognized on March 13, is a day to commemorate the service and sacrifices of military working dogs. Stories will be shared on Hunt’s social media channels as well as incorporated into its “Veterans and Military Families” photo book, set to be released later this year featuring first hand stories of military service.

With such close ties to the military community, Hunt Military Communities understands the sacrifices made by all those who serve our country, whether they stand on two legs or four. Hunt Military Communities values the opportunity to recognize canine veterans and the immense contributions they make. Hunt Military Communities will be accepting story submissions throughout the month of March.This opportunity is open nationwide to owners of canine veterans or service members who have worked alongside a military dog. Please submit stories and photos to proudveterans@huntcommunities.com



About Hunt Military Communities

Hunt Military Communities, the military housing division of Hunt Companies Inc., is the largest owner of private military housing in the nation. As part of a 50-year partnership created between the Department of Defense and Hunt through the Military Housing Privatization Act, Hunt owns approximately 52,000 units and serves more than 165,000 residents on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

