Pepper Construction Breaks Ground on New Speculative Warehouse Minutes Away from Downtown Columbus

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Construction of Ohio, serving as general construction manager for Paul V. Profeta & Associates, Inc., has broken ground on the 510 Sunbury Road project, a speculative warehouse located in Columbus, Ohio.

Situated on 17 acres, the warehouse will span 300,000 square feet and is designed to accommodate from one to five future tenants. With frontage on Sunbury Road, the warehouse is located just minutes away from I-670, giving tenants direct access to downtown.

"This warehouse will be closer to downtown Columbus than any other warehouse in the City," said Paul V. Profeta, founder and owner of Paul V. Profeta & Associates, Inc. "It is in the ultimate “last mile” position to help retailers and logistics companies meet consumer demand for faster delivery of products."

Construction has commenced and the project is expected to complete by late summer or early fall 2020.

Pepper is working in collaboration with design firm red architecture + planning, engineering firm The Mannik Smith Group and Paul V. Profeta & Associates, Inc. to successfully complete this project.

For more information about the project, contact Pepper Construction Senior Marketing Coordinator Bethany Warner at 614-793-7623 or bwarner@pepperconstruction.com or Paul V. Profeta & Associates Director of Real Estate Michael Pelardis at 973-325-1300 or michaelp@pvassoc.com

Paul V. Profeta & Associates, Inc.

Established nearly 45 years ago, Paul V. Profeta & Associates is a leading real estate investment firm with assets across the country. Located in Roseland , New Jersey, the company's portfolio is comprised of commercial office, industrial, retail and multi-family properties in key markets – such as Columbus, Ohio.

Pepper Construction

Now in their fourth generation of family leadership, Pepper Construction Group serves clients across the country with comprehensive teams in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio – as well as Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Named ENR's 2019 Top Midwest Contractor, Pepper serves clients in a variety of markets such as manufacturing and industrial, commercial interiors, healthcare, education, civic and cultural, data centers, entertainment, hospitality and gaming, among others. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com

Bethany Warner Pepper Construction of Ohio 6145072536 bwarner@pepperconstruction.com



