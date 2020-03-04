To Help Firms Fight Coronavirus In Workplaces, Culture IQ Releases Free Internal Survey Toolkit

CultureIQ Coronavirus Resource Hub offers free internal survey toolkit, guide for employers to combat risks from COVID-19

CultureIQ is stepping up to help all companies mitigate coronavirus risks, with the release of our free Virus Protection Assessment Survey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health officials trying to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus are asking working people and businesses to make some drastic behavioral changes to keep employees and those around them safe. At CultureIQ, we’re not medical experts, but we are leading experts on changing behavior to make companies better–even if that change must be sudden and dramatic.

So we are offering our expertise to help organizations, whether they are clients or not, mitigate risks from the growing threats coronavirus poses. CultureIQ has now released a free Virus Protection Assessment Survey that will help firms gain an understanding of where their organizations stand on coronavirus safety and where they may need to make urgent safety improvements.

The survey–available in text and PDF form–along with other information and tools, are available at the Coronavirus Resource Hub on the CultureIQ.com website.

CultureIQ’s Coronavirus Resource Hub includes:

•9 survey questions along with a guide to interpreting answers.

•An article outlining challenges that must be overcome to stop COVID-19 from breaking your business.

•An action plan focusing on how to become a change leader.

•A lighthearted quiz with a serious mission to raise awareness about healthy and risky work behaviors.

All content was written by CultureIQ Principal Strategist Paul M. Mastrangelo, PhD, a culture and behavioral strategist and thought leader in organizational psychology.

Paul can be reached at AskAStrategist@CultureIQ.com or (212) 755 8633.

ABOUT CULTUREIQ

CultureIQ is the global culture management company that helps organizations drive competitive advantage by aligning culture with business goals. Powered by industry-leading strategists, flexible technology, and a validated research framework, the CultureIQ offering makes what's good for people good for business.

SOURCE: CultureIQ



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.