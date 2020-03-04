Attorney Kelly Hyman Sponsors 1-Day Trial Skills Workshop with Tell The Winning Story

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attorney Kelly Hyman , the owner of The Hyman Law Firm, P.A., is sponsoring a workshop with acclaimed trial skills and advocacy expert Jesse Wilson of Tell the Winning Story. In the one-day event, Wilson will teach attendees to master the “eight fundamentals of breakthrough communication” to become master storytellers in the courtroom and beyond. The CLE Trial Skills Workshop is Aug. 26 at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts in Colorado Springs.Like lawyer Kelly Hyman , Wilson has an extensive background in theater. The Juilliard-trained actor and director spent decades working in film and stage before founding Tell the Winning Story, his acclaimed trial skills and communications consultancy and education firm. For the past several years, Wilson has focused on teaching lawyers the secrets of the theater to help them connect with and motivate juries and judges.“The true power of a story always comes from inside us, the storyteller. And the path to developing a winning story begins with the trial lawyer owning their own story,” Wilson said. “Tell the Winning Story provides attorneys the difference between telling a ‘hidden, safe, surface story,’ and powerfully connecting to a story that goes right to the heart of their audience, whomever that audience happens to be.”The August Tell the Winning Story CLE Trial Skills Workshop is open to lawyers of all specialties, including criminal defense, personal injury, and medical malpractice. However, space is limited to 20 participants. To learn more or register, visit https://www.tellthewinningstory.com/event/tell-the-winning-story-cle-trial-skills-1-day-workshop-with-kelly-hyman/ More on Attorney Kelly Hyman Lawyer Kelly Hyman is the owner of The Hyman Law Firm, P.A. Throughout the years, she has held several prestigious positions, including Clinton staffer. She has contributed to many high-profile cases on significant matters including tobacco, water contamination, and transvaginal mesh and bladder slings. Kelly Hyman has also participated in federal court multi-district litigation discovery committee common benefit work for various mass torts projects.A member of the Florida Bar, Colorado Bar, the Washington D.C. Bar, the New York Bar, as well as the American Association for Justice and the former President of the Federal Bar, Palm Beach Chapter, Kelly Hyman is a Democrat political and legal analyst. Attorney Kelly Hyman has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows. These include Law & Crime, Fox News, The Ingraham Angle, and Fox and Friends First. She has also appeared on the Ethan Bearman show, "Issues and Ideas" with Chris DeBellow, "The Whistleblower" with Mychal Wilson and the "Jiggy Jaguar" radio show. Her book, “Top 10 Reasons to Dump Trump in 2020” was released late last year.To learn more about Kelly Hyman and connect with her, visit LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kelly-hyman/



