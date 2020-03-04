Global Air Humidifier Market Is Expected to Reach USD 4.10 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Air Humidifier Market by Product (Portable, Whole House), Application (Residential, Commercial/Industrial), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global air humidifier market is expected to grow from USD 2.56 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.10 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Rising prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies have generated awareness among customer to maintain specific humidity in air by using humidifier appliances. Changing weather conditions has further driven the commercial and residential air humidifier market size. Rise in the construction industry is another factor propelling the growth of the air humidifier market.

Humidifiers are defined as equipment that maintains the humidity of the environment. Air humidifier is an air conditioning device that increases the moisture level of air in a room or an entire building. Humidifiers have offers several in the residential and industrial segments. The most common types of humidifiers are warm-mist humidifiers, cold-mist humidifiers, and ultrasonic humidifiers. Air humidifiers are primarily used to provide a comfortable and healthy environment for residents, workers, preserve material properties and prevent static electricity build-up. The air humidifiers can be offered for commercial, industrial, institutional buildings, shopping complexes, and others. Humidifiers support reduce symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Air humidifiers help to keep the electric setting safe and reduce the static electricity effectively, which is the main issue for compact discs, storage devices for computers, and other electronic devices. Air humidifiers help maintain the indoor plants when the temperature of the outside environment is low or below the normal temperature which is needed for the plant growth. Many European countries have strict rules and regulations that administer the indoor humidity levels in public buildings. These laws also encompass various working places such as warehouses wherein filling process, manufacturing, packaging, and other commercial activities take place. The United States Department of Labour has also set certain rules for humidity control and temperature control in the industrial workplace. This benefits and prevent fatigue as well as dry air illnesses among workers and offer a healthy work environment for productive result.

The increase in construction industry is a major factor propelling the growth of the market. Rising prevalence of illnesses such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies have created awareness among customer to keep specific humidity in air by using humidifier appliances is a key driver aiding in the growth of this market Also, varying weather conditions has further driven the commercial and residential air humidifier market size is also boosting up the demand for air humidifier. But the noise produced by air humidifiers may limit their use which may obstruct the growth of the market. However, the need for better surrounding quality in commercial buildings including offices and malls will boost up the product demand in the coming years.

The major players in global air humidifier market include Boneco, Carel Industries, Armstrong International, Carrier and DriSteem, Nortec Humidity, Procter & Gamble, Neptronic, Philips, Vornado Air, Stadler Form, Condair Group, Coway Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), Munters, Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products, and United Technologies Corp. and Winix among others.



Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, In March 2018, Honeywell launched product offering control for white dust and removes pollen, smoke and bacteria.

For instance, in 2015, Stadler Form made technological improvements to its Oskar product offering which provides a reminder indicator that signals need of filter change.



The portable segment dominated the market with the highest share of 60.60% in 2017



The product segment is classified into the portable and whole house. The portable segment dominated the market in 2017. Due to low cost and high convenience, they are highly preferred by the consumers. Easy installation and energy efficiency makes this suitable for a single room and will boost the demand of the market.

Residential segment dominated the market and valued around USD 1.67 Billion in 2017

The application segment is segmented into residential and commercial/industrial. Residential segment dominated the market with the highest share in 2017. Growing consumer awareness along with strong demand for a healthy atmosphere for infants owing to a strong preference for personal comfort in various indoor settings may expand the market growth.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Air Humidifier Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America region dominated the global air humidifier market with USD 1.02 Billion in 2017 where as the Europe region is growing rapidly in the market. The North America region is dominating the market because presence of government organizations including ASHRAE and USEPA which promotes and increasing awareness towards usage of these devices which will accelerate product demand. Also, high demand of the product across hospitals operating rooms and semiconductor manufacturing plants will spur demand during forecast period. Europe is anticipated to grow rapidly. High consumer awareness and colder climatic conditions across the region have led to increase in the demand. In addition to this, rising purchasing power index will further increase product demand.

About the report:

The global air humidifier market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

