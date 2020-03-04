Brain and Behavior Based Strategies in the Treatment of OCD - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is hosting a free webinar “Brain and Behavior Based Strategies in the Treatment of OCD” on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2pm to 3pm ET. Christopher Pittenger, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Yale School of Medicine and 2015 Independent Investigator Grant recipient, will be the presenter. Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects 1 person in 40, but is often undiagnosed or improperly treated. Even with optimal treatment, a third of OCD sufferers do not improve significantly; remission of moderate to severe disease is uncommon. Dr. Pittenger will discuss two new investigational approaches: one using low-voltage non-invasive brain stimulation and the other harnessing the exciting new strategy of fMRI-driven neurofeedback. Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President and CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation and Host and Executive Producer of the public television series “Healthy Minds,” will be the moderator. Join by phone or on the web at bbrf.org/marchwebinar.

This webinar is part of a series of free monthly “Meet the Scientist” webinars on the latest developments in psychiatry offered by the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation. Please use #BBRFWebinar when sharing or posting about our Meet the Scientist Webinars on social media.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $408 million to fund more than 4,800 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research grants. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

