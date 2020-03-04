Tatum Design Wins 46 ADDY Awards at the 2020 American Advertising Awards Gala in Birmingham
ADDY Awards were presented on Friday, February 28th at Haven. The winners were selected from a record-setting 689 entries submitted by 91 entrants.
“There is a lot of talent in Birmingham, and it was truly humbling to witness our nine-person powerhouse receive such overwhelming recognition among so many deserving creatives. We are so proud and honored to work alongside a dedicated and hard-working team that shares our uncompromising commitment to creating industry-leading brands that transform the future of organizations.”
--Travis Tatum
Chief Creative Director & Partner
To see more of Tatum Design’s branding and design work, visit tatumdesign.com.
Wendy Tatum
Tatum Design
+1 205-978-1179
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.