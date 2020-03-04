Tatum Design Wins 46 ADDY Awards at the 2020 American Advertising Awards Gala in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatum Design received 46 ADDY Awards including, “Best of Show” and “Creative Director of the Year” during the first tier of AAF’s American Advertising Awards competition this past weekend. The specialized branding and design firm took home more wins than any other agency in the competition. It was a big night, from start to finish, for the small firm. During the opening ceremony, Tatum’s Design Director was presented with the American Advertising Federation’s highest honor. Marion Powers graciously took the stage to a standing ovation and gave a powerful, impromptu speech after accepting the distinguished “Silver Medal Award” for her outstanding contributions to furthering industry excellence.ADDY Awards were presented on Friday, February 28th at Haven. The winners were selected from a record-setting 689 entries submitted by 91 entrants.“There is a lot of talent in Birmingham, and it was truly humbling to witness our nine-person powerhouse receive such overwhelming recognition among so many deserving creatives. We are so proud and honored to work alongside a dedicated and hard-working team that shares our uncompromising commitment to creating industry-leading brands that transform the future of organizations.”--Travis TatumChief Creative Director & PartnerTo see more of Tatum Design’s branding and design work, visit tatumdesign.com.



