Continental Fresh Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Fresh is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“We have a vision of prioritizing the safety, quality, and sustainability of our produce. Tracing our product back to our growers will allow us to deliver on all three of these things. With iTrade’s free software and hardware offer, it will make it easy for us to get our growers in remote regions up and running. We are excited to ensure the safety of our food to consumers and buyers alike with iTrade’s traceability suite,” comments Albert Perez, CEO at Continental Farms.

In addition to safeguarding a supplier’s brands during food safety events and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade traceability helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“We are very excited to have Continental Fresh join our free traceability program,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “We are thrilled to give Continental Fresh the tools to continue to grow and expand their business with traceability.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

About Continental Fresh

With grower communication and buyer satisfaction at the forefront of every business decision, Continental Fresh maintains their reputation of reliability, transparency, and integrity while also creating and fostering successful grower/buyer connections. Specializing in tropical imports from Latin America to retail, foodservice, and wholesale customers in the US market, Continental Foods has earned their title: The Import Experts. Their customers rely on them for extensive import knowledge and regular market updates and forecasts ensuring that their products are delivered on time and in peak condition.

