Israeli diplomat holds prospecting visit to Lunda Sul

Saurimo, ANGOLA, March 4 - Israel's ambassador to Angola, Oren Rosenblat, met Wednesday, March 4, in Saurimo with the governor of Lunda Sul province, Daniel Neto, as part of his three-day working visit to the region. ,

In the eastern Lunda Sul, the Israeli diplomat will learn about the region's level of development and assess potential areas of interest for future investments by entrepreneurs of his country.

Among Oren Rosenblatt’s work schedules are; visits to a pineapple and tilapia farm, a fish farming area in the Mona Quimbundo commune and the Sociedade Mineira de Catoca (Catoca Mineral Society).

The Israeli diplomat's visit is also focus on the infrastructure, energy and water sectors.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.