CORPORATE HOUSING PROVIDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2020 TOWER OF EXCELLENCE AWARD WINNER COMPASS FURNISHED APARTMENTS

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments announced today that the company received the 2020 Tower of Excellence Award from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA), for Most Creative Marketing at the CHPA Annual Conference in Austin, TX, for their inbound marketing initiative.

This announcement comes several months after Compass adapted an entirely new marketing initiative focusing on “Collaboration Over Competition”, where they were committed to growing as educators in the Corporate Housing space, working with their partners, instead of against. Their content has been amplified drastically, providing more value, education, and consumer-empowering information through a variety of different channels.

“It’s a whirlwind to not only have been selected by the CHPA to speak at the conference this year about inbound marketing, but to then win an award for this past years efforts as well - that was just the cherry on top.” said Jill Lamb, Marketing Manager, Compass Furnished Apartments

Established in 2001, the 2020 Tower of Excellence Awards highlight the most significant contributions and accomplishments to the industry. Each year entries are submitted to be judged by an unbiased panel of association and marketing professionals. Ten companies and three individuals engaged in the corporate housing profession were recognized for their achievements during the Tower of Excellence Awards Cocktail Reception at the CHPA 2020 Annual Conference held on Wednesday, February 26, in Austin, TX. The recipients are awarded for their dedication and commitment to excellence and best practices within the industry.

This award marks the fourth time Compass has been recognized by the CHPA and the second time being recognized for its creative marketing efforts.

About CHPA

CHPA is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to the corporate housing industry. The association advances the highest standards in business and professionalism; provides valuable insight, knowledge and resources to the industry; and increases visibility among related industries. Along with networking, education, certification, and information sharing, CHPA members grow their business and expand their reach through an international network of partners. Find out more about corporate or furnished apartments at www.chpaonline.org.



About Compass

Compass Furnished Apartments is a leading provider of both short-term and long-term fully furnished apartments throughout the Northeastern United States. They create living environments and relocation experiences to maximize employee productivity, retention and reduce stress when moving to a new area whether temporarily or permanently. Allowing guests to acclimate quickly and focus on their experience. Visit www.compasscorp.com



