Olympic Gold Medalist & USA Water Polo Team Member Ashleigh Johnson Joins Activewear Brand JOLYN's “JoPro Team” to Inspire Body Confidence in Women

JOLYN and Trailblazer Athlete Ashleigh Johnson Join Forces to Lead the Next Generation of Water Polo Players

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, CA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOLYN, the California swim and activewear brand for female athletes and active individuals, has announced the sponsorship of Olympic Gold Medalist Ashleigh Johnson, the first black member of the USA women’s Olympic Water Polo team. Like JOLYN, Johnson seeks to inspire active women of all shapes, sizes, and abilities to have confidence in their bodies and the courage to be a part of new adventures.

“JOLYN has been the swimsuit I’ve worn before I can remember. They have always been my go-to company not only because of the swimsuits, but also because of the message JOLYN preaches,” said Ashleigh Johnson. “As athletes we are here to inspire with our athleticism, with our hard work, and with our passions. When the discussion turns to our bodies it takes away from everything we’re doing. I love female empowerment. I love body positivity. I am proud to share these values with and represent JOLYN.”

Johnson’s water polo journey began in Miami as a child where she and her four siblings made the decision together to play water polo. Assuming the position of goalie, her talent grew through high school, and she went on to play for Princeton University, where she became the university's all-time leader in saves. She was a member of the 2016 Olympic Gold Medal winning team and is currently training with her teammates for this summer’s 2020 Olympics in Japan.



Considered the best female water polo player in the world, her path has not been without obstacles. She often felt different in many ways from others in her sport. Johnson looks to her position as a top athlete as a responsibility to push forward and make change. Representing where she comes from and people of color, Johnson is focused on breaking down barriers for the next generation of female water polo players.



“We’re fortunate to collaborate with some of the most incredible athletes in the world who motivate us daily with their achievements in and out of the game,” said Mondy Herndon, CEO of JOLYN. “Ashleigh is a trailblazer in water polo and an inspiration for the next generation of players around the world. She aligns with our core values of body positivity and female empowerment. We are honored to have her as our latest JoPro.”



About JOLYN

Founded by female athletes for female athletes, JOLYN is the go-to swimsuit and bikini for any active water sport not only because of great fit, but also because JOLYN swimsuits are made to last. With a mission to protect the world we wander (and swim), JOLYN uses sustainable fabric which ensures each suit can withstand the intensity of athletes and active women day after day and season after season. Offering perfectly fitting swimsuits in colors and prints as unique as the women who wear them, JOLYN’s one piece suits and bikinis have been thoughtfully designed with details such as adjustable tie back tops, drawstring bottoms and high-grade elastic to ensure they always stay put.

