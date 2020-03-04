The Sustainable Energy Heroes Who Are Resisting a Weakening Macroeconomy

March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2019 has had quite a few records when it comes to stock market growth. And this is despite the tensions caused by Brexit and and the USA-China trade war saga. But the energy industry suffered some dramatic movements due to all this drama. And by energy industry, we mean the total of all companies involved in the production, sale and distribution of energy. This involves all stages: from extraction, manufacturing, refining all the way to transportation. And the largest players are usually active throughout the supply chain. Climate change and negative consumer sentiment hampered the ability of energy companies to bring new projects ahead and political turmoil created uncertainty between some of the world's largest economies. But the situation is entirely different when we shift our perspective to 'sustainable energy'.

The brave ones

As the world is faced with the ongoing coronavirus pandemics and the significant disruption it is causing to the global economy, there are always opportunities for the savvy investor. And in times when there are scarce opportunities, it is the innovative tech companies who triumph. So we've gathered a few brave energy companies ones who are equipped to handle any scenario, even in the face of an economic downturn in 2020.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) is one of the largest fully integrated energy companies in the world with one of the most attractive energy stocks. What investors like is surely the consistently high dividend yield. And in uncertain times such as these, this stock is only getting more attractive as it paid nearly 8 per cent in dividends last year. This company is an example of continuously looking to the future as it increases its pace of acquisitions in the renewable sector. Also, it is making efforts to add e-charging stations to its retail stores. All of these longer-term manoeuvres combined complement the strategy of development and investment at the right places.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), one of US' largest electric utility companies in the USA with a market capitalisation of $131 billion USD. With over 14,000 employees NEE is a member of S&P 100, S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Utilities Average. Although it wasn't among top performing energy stocks in 2019, it is surely one of the best energy stocks to invest in given the early events of 2020. The current price of $255.85 is down slightly from the 52-week high of $283.35 but significantly higher than the 52-week low of $186.66. Its dividend has been steadily increasing for the last 25 years. This is also a company which is looking ahead and is progressively adding renewable sources to its power generation portfolio. Although some find it to be slightly overvalued, during these highly volatile and uncertain economic times, this is a reliable investment that should remain relatively unaffected in comparison to oil & gas companies by the coronavirus outbreak and similar Black Swan events.

Moving on to an exchange traded fund, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) seeks to track the results of an index composed of global equities in the clean energy sector. It is comprised of companies which produce energy from wind, solar and other renewable sources ICLN capitalises on increasing concerns around climate change and the growing consumer demand for clean energy. The fund has more than $424 million USD in assets and posted a stellar 45 per cent increase in 2019. What makes it a good energy stock is its diversified range of stocks with exposure to a mix of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydro. It's all in there!

Worksport

Combining the best of green worlds: renewable energy and electric vehicles that have done wonders for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Franchise Holdings International (OTC:FNHI) is set to bring some sunshine to the troubled auto industry and announced this morning to be awarded its first Canadian Patent by the CIPO. With its rich portfolio of intellectual patents, its greatest investment, Worksport is set to release solar-powered tonneau covers that will breathe new life into pickup trucks and possible electric vehicles in general due to their ability to store energy.

Sustainable Energy Can Only Benefit As Time Goes by

Renewable energy is increasingly on trend and this is not expected to change. All of the above companies are set to benefit from the decreasing cost of renewable energy production. Investors should note that while renewable energy should be less affected by the coronavirus outbreak, companies that have significant exposure in China will still inevitably suffer. However, as consumers continue to push for cleaner energy and the demand for electric vehicles increases, these stocks are pretty much guaranteed to be among the year's most wanted. Of course that trading energy stocks always carries significant risk, especially in the near term as the entire economy suffers from the ongoing crisis. But when looked at from all angles, all of the above companies can be categorised as good long-term investments as the world must to turn to these resources as soon as possible, for its own good.

This article is not a press release and is contributed by Ivana Popovic who is a verified independent journalist for IAMNewswire. It should not be construed as investment advice at any time please read the full disclosure . Ivana Popovic does not hold any position in the mentioned companies. Press Releases – If you are looking for full Press release distribution contact: press@iamnewswire.com Contributors – IAM Newswire accepts pitches. If you're interested in becoming an IAM journalist contact: contributors@iamnewswire.com Questions about this release can be send to ivana@iamnewswire.com

