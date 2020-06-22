Agenda Just Released for ACI's 11th Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation Virtual Conference

Join us from the comfort of your home office at the most important MCO gathering of the year.

UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From surprise billing legislation to vertical integration and the private equity takeover of provider practices the healthcare industry is undergoing significant transformations with consequences for payors, providers, and patients alike.

ACI’s 11th Annual Advanced Forum on Managed Care Disputes and Litigation will be offered in a virtual format this year to help you make sense of these developments, and their profound impact for managed care.

Attend this event and connect with an outstanding line-up of speakers with a wide range of experience in everything from regulatory developments to class action trends, fraud and antitrust enforcement, payor-provider disputes, risk adjustment, and PBM litigation.

Learn cutting-edge tactics directly from in-house counsel from Leading MCOs:

Optum, UnitedHealth Group

Priority Health

Humana

CVS Health/Aetna

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Florida Blue Center for Health Policy

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health

Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan of Michigan

Cigna

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

We hope you will join us at the only MCO-focused conference in the country for an unparalleled learning experience. This is your opportunity to engage in dialogue with industry leaders, gather the timeliest industry intelligence, and identify concrete strategies to limit your liability.

Plus, do not miss our pre-conference think tank on litigating fraudulent billing cases and recovering funds from providers—one of the greatest challenges facing MCOs today. Learn from experienced counsel who have been successful in initiating these actions and take away best practices for your own organization.