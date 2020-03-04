Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine Announces Membership Plans and Now Offering L’Oreal’s SkinCeuticals Line

SEIRM is proud to announce it has partnered with L’Oreal and is now offering the SkinCeuticals clinical skincare line and is also launching membership plans

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine (SEIRM) is proud to announce it has partnered with L’Oreal to bring the industry-leading SkinCeuticals clinical skincare line to the Dothan area. Made in the USA, L’Oreal’s SkinCeuticals line is used by dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and med-spas for daily homecare and to complement aesthetic procedures. Formulated to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage, SkinCeuticals provides complete skincare solutions through skincare professionals in over 35 countries worldwide.

“The team at SEIRM reviewed a number of options from the leading skincare lines and chose L’Oreals’s SkinCeuticals line for its clinical efficacy, diverse product suite and value to our customers,” said Dr. Gregory Thompson, Chief Medical Officer. “SEIRM is dedicated to bringing the highest quality and most effective product and services suite to the area and our partnership with L’Oreal is just another example of our commitment to superior patient outcomes.”

SEIRM will carry a wide variety of popular products from the SkinCeuticals line including:

• SkinCeuticals’ Anti-Aging Skin System

• SkinCeuticals’ Patented and Award-winning daytime Vitamin C serum called CS Ferulic

• SkinCeuticals’ Patented cellular lipid anti-aging skin cream called Triple Lipid Restore

• SkinCeuticals’ Brightening Skin System designed to reduce discoloration and improve radiance

• SkinCeuticals’ oil-free hydrating serum called Hydrating B-5 Gel

• The full line of daily moisturizers and gentle cleaners

• And many, many more of SkinCeuticals’ proprietary, award-winning products

In conjunction with this exciting new addition to the SEIRM family of treatments and products, SEIRM is also kicking off its first ever Customer membership program. SEIRM is offering three levels of its Beauty Bank of Dothan membership: Gold, Platinum and Diamond. With each level, members will receive free treatment options, discounts on services and special membership pricing on the L’Oreal SkinCeutical line of products. And for a limited time, any customer who signs up for any level of its membership program will receive 10 free units of Botox as an added bonus.

“Our practice has grown tremendously thanks to our dedicated customers and the professional, attentive team here at SEIRM. We could think of no better way to say thank you to our existing and future customers than to offer membership options that fit all budgets and provide services and discounts for our most popular treatments at every level,” said Sharon Porter, Spa Coordinator, “So please call or stop by the practice at any time to discuss these exciting new offerings.”

About Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine

Southeastern Institute of Restorative Medicine is a leading anti-aging medical practice serving the Dothan, AL and the surrounding communities. SEIRM is led by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Gregory Thompson and an experienced, professional staff lead by Kristie Goodin, Bayley Crosby, Tiffany Baker, Misti Jo Beasley, Krystle Seeley and Sharon Porter. SEIRM offers patients and customers the latest in cutting edge aesthetic and wellness treatments and products intended to improve health, wellness and beauty. Please visit our website at www.restoremedoc.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter for wellness and beauty tips as well as the latest on our growing list of technologies, procedures and monthly specials.

For more information contact:

Name: Sharon Porter

Phone: 334.699.5076

Email: info@restoremedoc.com

Name: Dennis Stoutenburgh

Phone: 214.986.8400

Email: dennis@socialstrategy1.com



