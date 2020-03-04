iMotion Security Special Feature: What actions or technologies to adopt in case of an epidemic?

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A situation of concern



In the last few weeks, the situation with a new virus called Coronavirus has become increasingly worrisome. Whether in Italy, China or France, several cases have been reported. Unfortunately, some people who have a weak immune system pass away due to their debilitate body that could not fight the disease.

In the face of this global situation, all government institutions have prepared themselves for different types of situations. However, this is not sufficient as the collaboration of all inhabitants is essential to limit the spread. While the situation is frightening, it is not the time to panic. Thoughtful precautions can help limit the spread of the virus.

Monitor body temperature

A study by Accountemps also shows that 89% of professionals go to their offices even when they have flu or cold symptoms. Preventive measures and precaution are therefore essential to improve safety for all. Technologies such as a thermal imaging cameras, called Scan Fever, are used to everyone’s health safety. This system is designed for mass screening in public places to identify people with a high body temperature, which is an early warning symptom of the coronavirus. This is achieved by displaying a stream of thermal images with the corresponding body temperature on a monitor of every person passing in the field of view of the camera. Those readings are then compared to a threshold value (38.5˚C) which allows the security and health personnel to screen and hospitalize infected individuals. For more information, please contact us at 514-337-0008.

Simple measures for better prevention

We encourage all businesses to follow the below simple rules, to protect as many people as possible from that virus. The adage that « prevention is better than a cure » has never been more relevant. Accordingly, iMotion Security suggests that you communicate the following procedure to your employees:

During this a pandemic, it is very important to observe the following measures to ensure not only your health, but also that of your colleagues:

Cover your mouth and nose when coughing.

Disinfect your hands with antibacterial fluid.

Avoid public spaces and crowds.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Avoid contact with farm or wild animals.

Cook meat and eggs well.

Consult a doctor if you experience flu symptoms.

Avoid contact with people with signs of flu.

According to Health Canada, the known symptoms are fever, cough, breathing difficulties and a possibility of pneumonia. For any emergencies or questions, you can contact the emergency line established by Health Canada or click on the following link .

About iMotion Security

As a leader in security technology, iMotion has just celebrated its 20th anniversary. iMotion Security offers a full range of security products and services including a variety of cameras, video management solutions, biometric and access control systems, and much more. With its experience and pride in its strategic partners, this company has forged deep ties with its many clients. Its team of experts can certainly help you carry out your projects. Submit the challenges you would like to meet by completing this form .

