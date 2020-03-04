Thousands of Nova Scotians call on government to allow adults access to flavoured e-liquids and to change the new tax that targets adult ex-smokers.

/EIN News/ -- Halifax, NS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) has gathered support from thousands of Nova Scotians through a postcard campaign and petition calling on the Government of Nova Scotia to provide adults with access to flavoured nicotine e-liquids.

“Over 1,400 postcards from Nova Scotians across the province have been sent to the Department of Health and close to 4,000 signatures have been collected through adult only vape shops in Nova Scotia,” says Darryl Tempest, Executive Director, The Canadian Vaping Association. “This is a clear message to the government from adult vapers that they need and want access to flavoured e-liquids to keep them from returning to combustible tobacco.”

The Government of Nova Scotia, without any consultation with industry, announced last fall a complete ban on flavoured e-liquids in the province effective April 1, 2020. The government then introduced a new tax on e-liquids by volume. This means the small pod systems with extremely high nicotine concentrations that are addicting today’s youth, and that are sold primarily by big tobacco, will be taxed at very low rates. At the same time, the low and even zero nicotine e-liquids that dominate the adult market will now be taxed at rates that will make these products more expensive than cigarettes.

The CVA shares the public’s concerns over youth vaping and has recommended multiple practical solutions to prevent youth access to vaping products. Vaping should only be used by adults trying to stop smoking. Youth should not have access to vaping products, period. Policies implemented in BC, Ontario, PEI and Alberta are properly targeting the issues of youth uptake and access, while the policies being introduced in Nova Scotia are completely different and instead target adult ex-smokers.

“More than 90% of adult vapers use flavoured e-liquids to assist in their efforts to quit smoking. The Nova Scotia government’s flavour ban along with the new tax by volume will drive ex-smokers back to combustible tobacco use and all of the devastating health consequences associated with smoking,” says Darryl Tempest.

The CVA formally requests that the Province of Nova Scotia please set aside Bill 233, delay the introduction of the April 1st flavour ban and sit down with our industry experts to develop a workable policy framework that will effectively curb youth use and access to vaping products while ensuring that adults can continue to utilize this far less harmful alternative to smoking throughout Nova Scotia.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association (thecva.org) is a registered national, not-for-profit organization, established as the voice for the burgeoning Canadian vaping industry. Founded in 2014, the CVA represents over 300 retail and online vaping businesses in Canada, not including tobacco companies or affiliates. The association is the primary liaison with the federal and provincial governments on all legislative and regulatory issues related to the industry. The primary goal of CVA is to ensure that government regulation is reasonable and practical, through the strategy of professional proactive communication and education supplied bilingually to health officers, media, and elected officials.

