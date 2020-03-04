Aspen Group, Inc. to Host One-On-One Meetings at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on March 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, announced today that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Frank Cotroneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host one-on-one meetings on Monday, March 16th at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.



For more information or to register for the event, please use the URL below to visit the ROTH Conference website: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_58937/conference_home.html .



To schedule a one-on-one with Aspen Group, please contact a ROTH Sales Representative at (800)678-9147. You can also e-mail registration@roth.com for more information.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

385-831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com



