HD Supply Recognized as one of the Top 125 Training Organizations Globally by Training Magazine

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced it has been ranked number 98 by Training magazine in its listing of 2020 Top 125 Training Organizations Globally. Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development, ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.



HD Supply was recognized for three of its training and development programs:

New Associate Orientation (NAO), hosted at HD Supply’s headquarters in Atlanta, is a day-long session that provides valuable resources and information while welcoming associates into their new roles. During the orientation, new associates are directly exposed to the CEO, business president and different teams throughout the building to help them quickly acclimate to a new work environment. Inclusive Leadership Series is a three-day program in which participants are trained in areas designed to increase awareness, understanding, knowledge and skills to enable them to drive and reinforce a more diverse and inclusive culture and workforce. The Frontline Leader Development program is a mentorship program geared toward HD Supply’s field leadership, including warehouse associates and drivers. As part of this program, field leadership associates learn applicable strategies to coach and provide feedback to their teams and complete a field-based project they identify and work through with their mentor.

“This achievement underscores our commitment to our associates by building and providing training programs that cultivate leaders,” said Anna Stevens, Chief People Officer, HD Supply. “I am extremely proud of our training and development team and honored to be included on such a select list of reputable companies.”

The Training Top 125 ranking, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.

About HD Supply:

HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company's approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.

About Training

Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group.

