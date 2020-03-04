Anything Technologies Media, Inc.’s Subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, Announces Industry’s Highest Lab Results of Full Spectrum Distillate at 98.8% Total Cannabinoids

/EIN News/ -- Announcing March Special 25% Off First Order

TUCSON, AZ, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT) is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, received the lab results for our CBD products and are pleased to have one of the highest quality Full Spectrum distillate CBD product lines in the market at 98.8% total Cannabinoids.

We have reviewed many products in the CBD market and usually see percentages that range from 70% to 90% total Cannabinoids. We are so excited about the Sonoran Flower product line. Stated Rick Wilson, I have been using our products along with many customers, and have seen great results. Call our office and order to see for yourself. We also have a number of new products that will be announced for sale in the near future on our website at https://sonoranflower.com/.

Other possible health benefits for CBD include relieving:

Acne

Anxiety

Arthritis pain

Depression

Inflammatory pain

Muscle-spasticity in multiple sclerosis

Nausea and vomiting associated with cancer

Nerve-related pain

Sleep Disorders

About Sonoran Flower LLC:

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

