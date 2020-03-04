EXL Appoints Anita Mahon to Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced the appointment of Anita Mahon to the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.



“Anita brings rich experience in creating and implementing powerful strategies that will help EXL capitalize on our growth momentum and position us for the future,” said Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL. “We look forward to her leadership in delivering growth and driving value for our clients and stockholders.”

Anita was most recently Vice President, Data, Strategy & Portfolio Officer at IBM Watson Health, a business unit focused on developing cognitive and data-driven technologies to advance health. Based in New York, she will also serve as a member of EXL’s Executive Committee.

"I am excited to join EXL at this pivotal time in the company’s history and to help guide it as we execute our long-term strategy,” Mahon said. “EXL’s continued focus on domain expertise, strong capabilities in data and advanced analytics, and digital innovation makes it a leader in the field.”

At IBM, Anita led strategic initiatives to bring advanced solutions to industry-leading health insurers, providers, and life sciences companies. She led strategies in areas such as blockchain and health data management and governance. Previously, she served as Chief Marketing Officer of Watson Health.

Anita joined IBM in 2016 through its acquisition of Truven Health Analytics, a healthcare information and analytics business, where she served as Chief Strategy Officer. Prior to Truven, she held other leadership roles that placed her at the intersection of strategy, technology and analytics.

Anita holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, an MS in Computer Science from Columbia University, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and computer science from Manhattan College.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,700 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

Media Contact: Michael Sherrill Vice President Marketing 646-419-0778 michael.sherrill@exlservice.com Investor contact: Steven N. Barlow Vice President Investor Relations 212-624-5913 steven.barlow@exlservice.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.