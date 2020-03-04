Eyenovia to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that members of management will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



Details of the presentation are as follows:

32nd Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 8:00-8:30 AM PT

Presenter: Michael Rowe, Corporate VP, Commercial

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point, CA

30th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 4:30-5:00 PM ET

Presenter: John Gandolfo, CFO

Location: Westin New York Grand Central, New York, NY

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for presbyopia, myopia progression and mydriasis. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com .

About MicroLine for Presbyopia

MicroLine is Eyenovia’s pharmacologic treatment for presbyopia. Presbyopia is the non-preventable, age related hardening of the lens, which causes a gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects and is estimated to affect nearly 113 million Americans. Current treatment options are typically device-based, such as reading glasses and contact lenses. Pilocarpine ophthalmic solution is known to constrict the pupil and improve near-distance vision by creating an extended depth of focus through its small aperture effect. Eyenovia believes that its administration of pilocarpine using the company’s high precision microdosing technology could provide a meaningful improvement in near vision while enhancing tolerability and usability.

Upcoming Milestone: Initiate and Complete Phase III VISION Trials in 2020

About MicroPine for Progressive Myopia

MicroPine (atropine ophthalmic solution) is Eyenovia's first-in-class topical treatment for progressive myopia, a back-of-the-eye condition commonly known as nearsightedness. Progressive myopia is estimated to affect close to 5 million children in the United States who suffer from uncontrolled axial elongation of the sclera leading to increasing levels of myopia and in some cases major pathologic changes such as retinal atrophy, macular staphylomas, retinal detachment and visual impairment. MicroPine is designed for comfort and ease-of-use in children. Microdose administration of MicroPine is anticipated to result in low systemic and ocular drug exposure. A recent therapeutic evidence assessment and review by the American Academy of Ophthalmology indicates Level 1 (highest) evidence of efficacy for the role of low dose atropine for progressive myopia ( Ophthalmology 2017;124:1857-1866; Ophthalmology 2016; 123(2) 391:399 ).

Feasibility Dose-finding Atropine Studies: ATOM 1 ; ATOM 2 ; LAMP (Independent Collaborative Group Trials)



Upcoming Milestone: Complete Enrollment of the Phase III CHAPERONE Study in 2020

About MicroStat for Mydriasis

MicroStat is Eyenovia's first-in-class fixed-combination micro-formulation product (phenylephrine 2.5% -tropicamide 1%) candidate for pharmacologic mydriasis (eye dilation), which is targeted to improve the efficiency of the estimated 80 million office-based comprehensive and diabetic eye exams performed every year in the United States, as well as the estimated 4 million pharmacologic mydriasis applications for cataract surgery. Developed for use without anesthetic, we are developing MicroStat to improve the efficacy and tolerability of pharmacologic mydriasis.

Upcoming Milestone: File NDA in 2020

About Optejet™ and MicroRx Ocular Therapeutics

Eyenovia's Optejet microdose formulation and delivery platform for ocular therapeutics uses high-precision piezo-print technology to deliver 6-8 μL of drug, consistent with the capacity of the tear film of the eye. We believe the volume of ophthalmic solution administered with the Optejet is less than 75% of that delivered using conventional eyedroppers, thus reducing overdosing and exposure to drug and preservatives. Eyenovia's patented microfluidic ejection technology is designed for fast and gentle ocular surface delivery, where solution is dispensed to the ocular surface in approximately 80 milliseconds, beating the ocular blink reflex. Successful use of the Optejet has been demonstrated more than 85% of the time after basic training in a variety of clinical settings compared to 40 – 50% with conventional eyedroppers. Additionally, its smart electronics and mobile e-health technology are designed to track and enhance patient compliance.

