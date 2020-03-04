Michelle Obama will Host When We All Vote Kick-Off Rally in Detroit with Thousands of Eligible Voters

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC:, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Washington, DC: On Friday, March 27th, Former First Lady and When We All Vote Co-chair Michelle Obama will host the organization's first rally of 2020 in Detroit, Michigan at the University of Detroit Mercy. Mrs. Obama launched When We All Vote, a national non-partisan voter participation initiative, in 2018 to increase voting in every election.

The rally is free and open to When We All Vote volunteers, partners, local high schoolers eligible to vote, leaders in our My School Votes program and 2020 Prom Challenge, college students, and educators. Tickets will be required.

This past November, Michelle Obama released a video message to mark one year out until the general election and to announce 7 new co-chairs, over 50 media, corporate and community partners all joining When We All Vote, and the Voting Squad volunteer program to kick off this election season. In that video she said “Millions of new voters made their voices heard [in 2018] for the first time. Now the stakes are even higher and we are looking to you. Our country—our democracy—is counting on you.”

This will be When We All Vote’s first rally in 2020 and an opportunity to engage and inspire thousands of eligible voters in Michigan and across the country.

When We All Vote will hold a contest to give away tickets to two people and their guests to meet Michelle Obama backstage at the event. The winners will also receive travel accommodations to Detroit. Members of the public can ENTER HERE for their chance to win.

Individuals interested in getting more information about attending the event should sign up HERE.

Press interested in covering the event must RSVP HERE.

To sign up for When We All Vote’s updates and to get involved, you can get started here.

DETAILS:

When We All Vote Rally with Michelle Obama

Friday, March 27, 2020

Doors Open at 4PM

Calihan Hall, University of Detroit Mercy

4001 W McNichols Rd, Detroit, MI 48221

COMPETITION DISCLAIMER: No contribution necessary to win. Void w/ prohibited. Ends 3/17/20. Approx. prize value $2,000. Subject to Official Rules. Individuals interested in getting more information about attending the event should sign up HERE.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan, non-profit that brings together citizens, institutions, brands, influential voices and organizations to increase participation in every election. We are committed to closing the race and age voting gap and empowering all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships, and implementing innovative digital organizing strategies.

Launched in 2018 by co-chairs Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw, When We All Vote is changing the culture around voting using a data-driven and multifaceted approach to increase participation in elections.

In the months directly before the 2018 midterm elections, When We All Vote organized 2,500 local voter registration events across the country, engaged 200 million Americans online about the significance of voting, and texted nearly four million voters the resources to register and get out to vote.

In 2019, When We All Vote announced its new celebrity co-chairs and media partners who will help to reach people where they are and ultimately change the culture around voting.

