Vermillion to Participate in Statewide “Women and Girls Day” at the Connecticut State Capital on March 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today announced Valerie Palmieri will participate on a Women in Leadership Panel, representing the corporate sector, at “Women and Girls Day” at the Connecticut State Capital. The all-day event is in celebration of Women’s History Month and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. The company will also have an education booth on site for OVA1 Plus and overall Ovarian Cancer Awareness.



The event, hosted by the State of Connecticut, will be moderated by Melissa McCaw, Secretary of the Office of Policy and Management for the State of Connecticut and will feature topics critical to women’s health. Other participants in the panel include: Susan Bysiewicz, Lieutenant Governor for the State of Connecticut; Dr. Elsa Núñez, President of Eastern Connecticut State University; and Fran Pastore, CEO and Founder of Women’s Business Development Council.

“We are very honored to participate in this prestigious event and to be recognized by the Governor and Lt. Governor from the State of Connecticut for our commitment to women’s health,” said Valerie Palmieri, CEO of Vermillion, Inc.

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Recently launched, ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans. Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-775-5956

Arr@LifeSciAdvisors.com



