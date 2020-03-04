Arch Therapeutics Novel Self-Assembling Agent for Use in Endoscopic Procedures to be Presented at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2020 Annual Meeting on April 2, 2020

Emerging Technology podium presentation to describe swine studies using AC5-GTM for submucosal lifting and management of gastrointestinal bleeding in endoscopic resection

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, today announced that new research from the AC5® self-assembling peptide technology platform will be presented at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2020 Annual Meeting. The conference will be held on April 1-4, 2020 at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.



The Arch abstract, “Novel endoscopic self-assembling agent for use in submucosal lifting in endoscopic resection and management of gastrointestinal bleeding,” by Eleanor C. Fung, MD, Jay Redan, MD, Chirag Shah, PhD and Terrence Norchi, MD, has been accepted by SAGES and selected for a podium presentation in the Emerging Technology Session on Thursday, April 2 at 10 A.M. EDT in room 25 A-C. Dr. Fung will deliver the presentation. Dr. Redan and Dr. Norchi will also attend the meeting and be available for questions.

Dr. Fung, Clinical Assistant Professor of Surgery at the University of Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine, specializes in general and minimally invasive surgery and advanced therapeutic endoscopy. Dr. Redan, Chief of Surgery at AdventHealth Celebration and Professor of Surgery at the University of Florida College of Medicine, specializes in minimally invasive general surgery and is widely considered a pioneer in the field of laparoscopic surgery since its infancy. Dr. Chirag Shah is Vice President Research and Development Engineering and Quality Systems at Arch Therapeutics. Dr. Norchi is President and CEO of Arch Therapeutics.

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5® Topical Gel, AC5® Topical Hemostat1 and AC5® Surgical Hemostat.1

About SAGES

The Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) is a leading surgical society representing a global community of more than 6,500 surgeons bringing minimal access surgery and emerging techniques to patients worldwide. The mission of SAGES is to improve quality patient care through education, research, innovation and leadership, principally in gastrointestinal and endoscopic surgery. SAGES also sets the clinical and educational guidelines on standards of practice in various procedures that are critical to enhancing patient safety and health. For more information, go to https://www.sages.org.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

1. AC5® Topical Hemostat and AC5® Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.



