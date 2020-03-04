Cerence Signs Largest Contract in Its History for Voice- and AI-based Automotive Assistants

$125 million contract with large European OEM is significantly higher than prior contracts for Cerence

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced it has signed the largest contract in its history.



In fiscal Q2 2020, Cerence signed a global contract with a valuation of $125 million with a large European car manufacturer for its industry-leading voice- and AI-based automotive assistants. This contract is significant for the company both in its size and as a validation of OEM partnerships for integrated, branded and differentiated voice assistants and technologies.

“This is a tremendous milestone for Cerence and further evidence of strong momentum in our business,” said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of Cerence Inc. “We are proud and grateful for the continued trust that our automotive customers have placed in the Cerence team and our products as we create a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone.”

Bookings and Backlog

The contract represents a booking valuation of $125 million. Bookings represent the estimated gross revenue value of transactions under the contract at the time of contract execution. This figure is an estimate and is based on the existing customer contract and management estimates about future vehicle shipments. The revenue that we actually recognize from a booking or our overall backlog is subject to several factors, including the number and timing of vehicles our customers ship, potential terminations or changes in scope of customer contracts and currency fluctuations. Because of the inherent estimates required to determine bookings and the fact that the actual resultant revenue may differ from the initial bookings estimate, the company considers bookings one indicator of potential future revenue and not as an arithmetic measure of backlog.

